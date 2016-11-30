Boil order has now been lifted for all Highland water customers

BOIL ORDER LIFTED! The boil order that was issued on Monday has officially been lifted. The boil order was issued after a water main break occurred on 12-inch water line behind Trouw Nutrition.
ALL City of Highland water customers and satellite water customers in St. Jacob, Grantfork, Pierron, and Country Hills Subdivision are safe to use water again.
See original story below.
The entire city of Highland is under a boil order.
The boil order was issued for around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 following a water main break.
“We had a water main break on 12-inch water line behind Trouw Nutrition,” said Director of Public Works Joe Gillespie. “With a break on a 12-inch line, it moves a lot of water quickly.”
It’s unclear what caused the main to break, but Gillespie said the entire city was affected.
“We take water samples to a lab in Collinsville and wait 24 hours for the results. Then, they test it again. If it passes, we can lift the boil order,” Gillespie said. “If not, they will have to retest, and we will have to wait another 24 hours. This situation is a little more unusual, because we have to take more samples since it’s compromised the whole system, not just a few areas.”
Any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for five minutes before use.
If you have any questions, call the Department of Public Works at 654-6823.
Boil Order Guidelines
▪ Discard any ice, juice, formula, stored water and uncooked foods that were prepared with tap water during the period of concern.
▪ Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, food preparation, mixing baby formula, making ice, washing food, manual utensil and equipment washing, rinsing and sanitizing, brushing teeth or any other activity involving the consumption of water.
▪ Swimming pools, hot tubs, and spas that are operated properly, including routine monitoring for adequate disinfection levels, may continue to operate.
▪ When boiling, bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Laboratory data show this is adequate to make the water safe for drinking.
▪ Young children should be given sponge baths rather than put in a bathtub where they might ingest the tap water. Adults or children should take care not to swallow water when showering.
▪ Use only disinfected or boiled water for brushing your teeth.
▪ Ice cubes are not safe unless made with disinfected or boiled water. The freezing process does not kill the bacteria or other microorganisms.
Source: Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
Comments