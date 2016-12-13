Highland News Leader

December 13, 2016 9:37 AM

800-plus people raised $27K just “PUTZ-ING Around”

News Leader

Friends and family of Augie Barth of St. Rose, who passed on Feb. 1 of this year at age 59, gathered on Sept. 11 to have a fun day “PUTZ-ING Around.” At the same time, the 800-plus-member group sought to raise a little money for Augie’s three favorite charities:

▪ the St. Rose Development Club, which is devoted to improving the community of St. Rose

▪ Masonic Lodge 583, the fraternal order of Masons in Highland

▪ the Ma-Cli-Bo Shriners Parade Unit, which supports Shriners Hospitals for Children. (Augie loved being the chipmunk in parades.)

The PUTZ-ING Around event included the opportunity to sample food and beverages at six different locations: R Bar in St. Rose, Ed & Millies in Highland, Seg’s Place in Vendy, Alibi’s Bar & Grill in Germantown, and Tina’s Tavern in Jamestown. The “Fun Day” ended at St. Rose Park with food, a silent auction and music.

“I would like to give a very heartfelt ‘thank you,’ to everyone and their generous donations and participation at the event,” said Joyce Barth, Augie’s widow. “And as a result, the Barth family and the PUTZ-ING Around Committee were able to donate $9,000 to each organization. ‘Wow’ is all I can say! When this idea came about, never in a million years did I think we would raise that kind of money, but then why should I be surprised.”

Augie worked as a truck driver for Kohlbrecher Truck Service in St. Rose and prior to that worked as a dairy farmer. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality; the St. Rose Development Club, where he served as secretary from 1988-1989 and president from 1996-1997; Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869; Ma-Cli-Bo Shriners; Ainad Shrine Temple in East St. Louis; Highland Masonic Lodge 583; and Highland Moose Lodge 2479. He was also was a retired volunteer firefighter for the St. Rose Fire Protection District, serving from 1980-2000.

“We have the absolute best support around, and Aug was known and loved by so many people,” Joyce Barth said. “It was a perfect day, and I know that Aug is smiling down on us right now.”

Related content

Highland News Leader

Comments

Videos

Highland High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos