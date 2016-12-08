Highland Women’s Connection to host “Health, Healing and Happiness” brunch

Highland Area Women’s Connection invites all ladies to “Health, Healing and Happiness” brunch on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Urban Farmhouse Eatery & Pie Co., 15 Central Blvd. in Highland.
Verna Hopkins and Gay Bentlage, with Young Living Essential Oils, will talk about “Oils of the Season.” Also, Charlene Dennis of St. Louis, Mo., will share “My Princess Story, and This is No Fairy Tale.”
Tickets $11 per person, inclusive and payable at the door. Reservations may be made by calling Ruthie at (618) 882-6046 or email highlandwomensconnection@gmail.com. Walk-ins are welcome. Off-site, complimentary childcare for infants and preschoolers available with one-week notice.
