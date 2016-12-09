Silver Creek DAR to meet at Highland library

The Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a meeting and potluck lunch on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of the Latzer Library in Highland. Members are asked to bring a salad to share. Sharon Frizzell, Illinois DAR state regent, will be the special guest and will speak on: “The Buzz About DAR.”
The Silver Creek DAR Chapter is an active group of women working to foster the ideals of the National Society: patriotism, historic preservation, and education. Daughters participate in many worthwhile activities, make friends, and keep the spirit of Revolutionary ancestors alive. Chapter members live in many of the surrounding communities.
Membership in DAR is open to any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a man or woman who helped the American cause during the American Revolution.
For further information about the Silver Creek Chapter or DAR, call 667-8660 or (217) 456-6901.
Comments