December 9, 2016 8:22 AM

SWIC to offer photography class offered at Highland library

If you are in the Highland area and want to learn how to take great photos of your baby or pet, you are in luck. Southwestern Illinois College will offer a noncredit class Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. The class will be held at the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St., and the fee is $27.

In this “Pet and Baby Photography” course, you will bring your own DSLR camera and will have hands-on instruction on how to capture those special moments. Students will learn the basics of depth, color control, focus, exposure, basic staging, flash use and more.

To see course descriptions and a full list of noncredit courses offered by Community Education, visit swic.edu/ComEdSchedule.

Call Community Education at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5393 or toll free at 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5393 to register or for more information.

