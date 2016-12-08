You get to vote: Which homes shine the best light on the season?

Which of these homes lights up your holiday spirit?
The nominations are in and voting begins tomorrow in the Highland Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Christmas lights competition. There are two categories: Clark W. Giswold, which looks for the excessive, and Home for the Holiday, which celebrates the more traditional display.
Nominees in the Clark W. Giswold category are:
▪ 35 Sunflower Drive
▪ 1816 Parkview Drive
▪ 2106 Hillcrest Drive
▪ 1520 28th St.
Nominees in the Home for the Holidays category are:
▪ 120 Northwest Manor
▪ 325 Kingsbury Court
▪ 2030 Broadway
▪ 1413 Oak St.
▪ 2609 Poplar St.
▪ 821 Main St.
The public will have a chance to cast their vote for the winner in each category from Dec. 8-19.
Winners will be announced on Dec. 21 on the Chamber’s Facebook page. The winner of each category will receive a $25 Chamber Gift Certificate, which can be used at over 70 local businesses.
Contest categories
Clark W. Griswold This category will show an excessive use of lights, music, animation, and or other decorations.
Home for the Holidays This category will contain entries that show a classic, yet refined, display of lights, decorations, music, and/or animation.
