Alhambra, Grantfork & New Douglas news for the week of Dec. 7

Grantfork
Village to hold Christmas party
The village of Grantfork’s Christmas Party of village residents will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at Village Hall, 205 Rock St. Santa will be on hand to visit with the children.
Centennial Committee to meet
The next meeting of the Grantfork Centennial Committee will be on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Grantfork Senior Center. Volunteers and ideas needed for this historical event.
Leef Township Election Petitions
Petitions for Leef Township Officials for the April 4, 2017 election are now available from Township Clerk Judy Zimmerman. Officials to be elected are Supervisor, Clerk, Road Commissioner and four trustees. Please call Clerk Zimmerman at 618-675-3396to set up a time to pick up a petition.
Grantfork Elementary
Christmas program
The Christmas program for Grantfork Elementary will take place at the school on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
Bike safety
This past week, Scott Dresseler and the Grantfork Fire Department came to school to teach the students about bike safety. Each child received a free bike helmet.
PTO meeting
The next PTO meeting will be held at Alhambra Primary on Jan. 12, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
Grantfork UCC
Holiday Schedule
Grantfork United Church of Christ, 206 S. Locust St., has the following holiday schedule:
Sunday school Christmas program, Sunday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.
Christmas cantata service, Come Let Us Adore (copyright Brentwood-Benson Music Publications), Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10:15 a.m.
Christmas Eve communion/candlelight service, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas service of lessons and carols, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.
New Year’s morning communion service, Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10:15 a.m.
Poinsettia orders
The church is now taking poinsettia orders. The deadline for ordering flowers will be Dec. 11. Cost of the flowers are $10. If mailing in an order to the church, include the following information: In memory/honor of and the name of the person ordering the flowers. Flowers may also be placed by calling Mary Lou 654-4382 or Kathy (618) 520-9513.
Meetings
There will be a Girl Scout meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The next UFO (United for Others) meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
Special services
Grantfork UCC will worship with Faith Countryside on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.
Special Christmas Fund offering will be accepted during worship on Sunday , Dec. 18. This offering will go to help provide assistance to those that have served the church and now may need some assistance themselves. This offering will provide pension supplementation, health premium supplementation and emergency grants for those in dire straits.
St. Gertrude Church to adopt a family
The congregation of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork will be adopting a family this Christmas season. The family consists of a single mom and twp daughters, ages 7 and 9. Donations may be in cash or check, made out to HACSM (Highland Area Community Service Ministry). The family could use gift cards for gas or food. If shopping for clothing, receipts are needed in the event they do not fit and must be returned. For further information, contact Laurie Raymond at 618-488-7255 or 618-530-8727.
Alhambra
Community Club Meeting
The Alhambra Community Club met on Monday, Nov. 28 at Maedge’s Restaurant. The meeting was called to order by president John Ernst. The secretary’s report was read by Winnie Schoen and approved. Shirley Landolt gave the treasurer’s report, and it too was approved.
There was a discussion on what to do with the 10 acres of ground that were bequeathed to the Community Club from the Alberta Suhre estate. It was noted that, since the ground is land-locked, the club will not be able to accept it, unless someone is found to buy it.
Leon Uhe was at the meeting, and he said that he would be willing to pay over what ever the assessed value of the timber is worth that is currently on the property.
John Ernst and Rodney Knackstedt are checking to find out the value of the timber. This will necessitate getting a temporary easement from Uhe to get the timber off the land.
Approximately 26 people attended the meeting.
The club also decided to make a cash donation to the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry in lieu of doing the “Adopt-A-Family.”
The Scholarship Fund was discussed, and the committee decided to leave it like it is. This scholarship is for any age person going back to school. Rodney Knackstedt will have the forms and further information in January 2017.
This year quilt was won by Mr. Ryan Cates of Alhambra. He bought the tickets when he bought the cantaloupe the club was selling this past summer.
Under new business, election of officers for 2017. President Ron Mindrup; Vice President John Ernst;Secretary Winnie Schoen and Treasurer Shirley Landolt.
Guests welcomed were: Eleanor Gregory, Michael and Rhonda Tibbs and Leon and Patty Uhe.
Dues should be paid during the January meeting. They are $5 a year.
Alhambra Primary Christmas Program
This years Christmas Program will take place on Thursday, Dec. 15. Grades K-1 will perform from 6:30-7:15 p.m., and grades 2 and 3 from 7:30-8 p.m. This will take place in the school gym. Gym doors will open at 6:10 p.m. for the early program. All students are to meet in the school cafeteria, guest may remain seated in the gym. Doors will open at 7:10 p.m. for second program.
Children are asked NOT to wear Santa hats or reindeer antlers, as it keeps parents from seeing children in the back row.
Christmas parties will take place in the individual classrooms on Dec. 21. This is also the last day of school before the Christmas break. School will dismiss at 2:40 p.m. and students will go back on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Salem United Church of Christ Has LiveStream
Services at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra may be watched live or watch a taped segment from a computer.In order to take advantage of this service follow the directions:
▪ Go to Livestream.com (it’s free)
▪ Click on “Watch”
▪ In the search box (top left), type “Salem UCC”.
Click on the black-and-white picture of the church, and you will either see the live broadcast of the worship service or you can look for past services.
First Baptist Church
This years Children’s Christmas Program will be on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10:15 a.m. during worship service. The choir will present”Come Let Us Adore Him” at the 10:15 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 18. This will be the only performance this year.
Special Occasions
Anniversaries
Happy anniversary to the following couples: Dec.11, Richard and Bev Gibson; Dec. 13, David and Britney Weiks; Dec. 14, Howie and Marilyn Eyman.
Birthdays
Happy birthday everyone: Dec. 7, Kim Reckman and Mike Henschen; Dec.8, Carter Stumpf and Karen Knackstedt; Dec. 9, Christopher Watson, Beverly Showalter and Jennifer Riepshoff; Dec. 10, Jeff Hurst Jr.; Dec. 11, Charlie Seest, Angelique Tillerson, Kara Kelso and Samantha Green; Dec. 13, Lessy Mullen, Jack Frandsen, Alice Stille, Tyler Hunsche, and Erin Sander; Dec. 14, Ed Odle and Laura Muench.
Salem UCC
Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 W. North St. in Alhambra, has the following holiday schedule:
On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 the Salem Children’s Christmas Program will be at 7 p.m., followed by worship with communion at 9 p.m., and a candlelight service with communion at 11 p.m.
On Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, there will be worship with communion at 9 a.m.
Petitions for Village Board
Petitions for the April 4, 2017 election are available at the Village Hall, 602 W. Main St. in Alhambra. Petitions are available for mayor, clerk and four trustee positions.
New Douglas
Fire department will install smoke detectors for free
The New Douglas Fire Department will participate in the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. The department will be installing smoke alarms, provided by the American Red Cross, in the fire district for free.
If you haven’t already signed up at any of the local events, call the fire department at (217)456-6221, leave a message and a firefighter will get in contact with you.
The program allows three alarms per home. The alarms are powered with a sealed, 10-year-life lithium-ion battery that cannot, and does not need to be, changed as traditional alarms have been in the past.
New Douglas
Kids invited to decorate cookies for Santa
Children ages 2 1/2 to 10 can come decorate cookies for Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the New Douglas Township Rec Plex, 310 S. Main St.
Each child will get six cutout cookies to frost and decorate and package in a Santa bag with a gift label to let Santa know they are for him. Hot cocoa and a movie will be offered after the cookie decorating. Cost is $2 per child. Register on the Rec Plex Facebook page or call (217) 456-6132.
Only 20 children can participate in this event and will go home with a bag of decorated cookies to put out for Santa the next Saturday. The cost will cover the expenses for the cookies and decorations and packaging. Homemade aprons will be made from trash bags, so each child will be protected during their cookie extravaganza.
Community to host live Nativity
Come experience the event that changed our world — the true meaning of Christmas.
The New Douglas Living Nativity is sponsored by the churches, township and city of New Douglas. There will be showings at 7 and again at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, each lasting about 25 minutes at the main pavilion at New Douglas Township Park. Refreshments will be served.
Organizers will also be accepting canned food or cash donations to go toward the New Douglas Food Baskets.
Help is always needed to put on this event. If you would like to help or become a member of the cast, send a message to the New Douglas Rec Plex Facebook page or call the Rec Plex and leave a message at (217) 456-6132 and someone will call you back.
Rec Plex seeks piano teacher
A piano teacher is being sought by the New Douglas Township Rec Plex. The facility now has a piano and is looking for someone to teach piano lessons. If you are interested in teaching, or know someone who would be interested in coming to New Douglas regularly to teach piano, call Peggy at (217) 456-6132 or send a message to the Rec Plex Facebook page.
To submit items to this column, email riepshoff@yahoo.com or call 488-7603 or (618) 910-9215.
