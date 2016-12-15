Alhambra, Grantfork & New Douglas news for the week of Dec. 14

Grantfork
Grantfork Elementary
Christmas program
The Christmas program for Grantfork Elementary will take place at the school on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
Christmas parties
Classroom Christmas parties will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
School will be dismissed at 2:40 p.m. to start the Christmas break and resume on Jan. 4, 2017.
PTO meeting
The next PTO meeting will be held at Alhambra Primary on Jan. 12, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
Grantfork UCC
Holiday Schedule
Grantfork United Church of Christ, 206 S. Locust St., has the following holiday schedule:
Sunday school Christmas program, Sunday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.
Christmas cantata service, Come Let Us Adore (copyright Brentwood-Benson Music Publications), Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10:15 a.m.
Christmas Eve communion/candlelight service, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas service of lessons and carols, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.
New Year’s morning communion service, Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10:15 a.m.
Special services
Special Christmas Fund offering will be accepted during worship on Sunday , Dec. 18. This offering will go to help provide assistance to those that have served the church and now may need some assistance themselves. This offering will provide pension supplementation, health premium supplementation and emergency grants for those in dire straits.
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Help is needed to decorate each of the parishes for Christmas, on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, after Mass.
Advent devotionals are available at the back of each church.
Christmas Mass schedule for St. Gertrude will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 and at 8 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Alhambra
Alhambra Primary Christmas Program
This years Christmas Program will take place on Thursday, Dec. 15. Grades K-1 will perform from 6:30-7:15 p.m., and grades 2 and 3 from 7:30-8 p.m. This will take place in the school gym. Gym doors will open at 6:10 p.m. for the early program. All students are to meet in the school cafeteria, guest may remain seated in the gym. Doors will open at 7:10 p.m. for second program.
Children are asked NOT to wear Santa hats or reindeer antlers, as it keeps parents from seeing children in the back row.
Christmas parties will take place in the individual classrooms on Dec. 21. This is also the last day of school before the Christmas break. School will dismiss at 2:40 p.m. and students will go back on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Alhambra/Leef Home Extension to hold Christmas party
The Alhambra/Leef Home Extension will have its annual Christmas party on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Alhambra Township Center. Hostesses for the evening will be Emily, Patty, Lorene Uhe and JoAnn Demkey.
Members with last names beginning with letters A-H are to bring cookies, and I-Z will bring sandwiches.
Members are asked to bring a $10 gift exchange and $1 bingo prizes for bingo.
Members are also asked to bring items for the food pantry.
Alhambra Care Center
Christmas is a very exciting time for those making their homes in nursing homes.
This week, Joe Powell was there to entertain, as were the line dancers from Bethalto.
On Monday, volunteers and staff, with the help from many of the residents decorated for the holidays. Later, Rich Henry brought in his rabbits, which are always a hit with everyone.
To finish out the week and to keep to the Christmas spirit, a fun competition on building gingerbread houses. No winner was announced, but a lot of fun for everyone.
House Numbers
Since the ladder is out and the lights are being put up, check on your house numbers. Are they visible from the street? Do they need to be replaced? Emergency vehicle need to be able to see the numbers from the street at night, when snowing or raining. Make sure they are not too small or faded.
Special Occasions
Anniversaries
Happy anniversary on: Dec. 14, Howie and Marilyn Eyman; Dec. 18, Irving and Lorena Gray; Dec. 22, Kendal and Kathy Brink and Dec.23, Kimery and Dawn Vories.
Birthdays
Happy birthday everyone: Dec. 14, Ed Odle and Laura Muench; Dec. 15, Valerie Nicoson, Sharon Kaufman, Mike Stumpf, Doris Driscoll and Brenda Henschen; Dec. 16, Gary Henschen and Jim Reagan; Dec. 17, Joshua Beaver, Ryan Haselhorst and Dacoda Reichmann; Dec. 18, Valerie Klenke, Edith Kaufman, , Brent Suhre, Liam Thornton, Monica Cruthis and Alexis Gibbons; Dec. 19, Keith Maguire and Ron Schmidt; Dec. 20,Bret Zeller, Gena Stout, Galena Riepshoff and Barbie Meguire and on Dec. 21, Keith Mullen, Linda Sidwell; and on Dec. 21 Carol Lacey.
Salem United Church of Christ Has LiveStream
Services at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra may be watched live or watch a taped segment from a computer.In order to take advantage of this service follow the directions:
▪ Go to Livestream.com (it’s free)
▪ Click on “Watch”
▪ In the search box (top left), type “Salem UCC”.
Click on the black-and-white picture of the church, and you will either see the live broadcast of the worship service or you can look for past services.
First Baptist Church
The choir will present”Come Let Us Adore Him” at the 10:15 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 18. This will be the only performance this year.
Salem UCC
Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 W. North St. in Alhambra, has the following holiday schedule:
On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 the Salem Children’s Christmas Program will be at 7 p.m., followed by worship with communion at 9 p.m., and a candlelight service with communion at 11 p.m.
On Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, there will be worship with communion at 9 a.m.
New Douglas
Fire department will install smoke detectors for free
The New Douglas Fire Department will participate in the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. The department will be installing smoke alarms, provided by the American Red Cross, in the fire district for free.
If you haven’t already signed up at any of the local events, call the fire department at (217)456-6221, leave a message and a firefighter will get in contact with you.
The program allows three alarms per home. The alarms are powered with a sealed, 10-year-life lithium-ion battery that cannot, and does not need to be, changed as traditional alarms have been in the past.
New Douglas
Kids invited to decorate cookies for Santa
Children ages 2 1/2 to 10 can come decorate cookies for Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the New Douglas Township Rec Plex, 310 S. Main St.
Each child will get six cutout cookies to frost and decorate and package in a Santa bag with a gift label to let Santa know they are for him. Hot cocoa and a movie will be offered after the cookie decorating. Cost is $2 per child. Register on the Rec Plex Facebook page or call (217) 456-6132.
Only 20 children can participate in this event and will go home with a bag of decorated cookies to put out for Santa the next Saturday. The cost will cover the expenses for the cookies and decorations and packaging. Homemade aprons will be made from trash bags, so each child will be protected during their cookie extravaganza.
Community to host live Nativity
Come experience the event that changed our world — the true meaning of Christmas.
The New Douglas Living Nativity is sponsored by the churches, township and city of New Douglas. There will be showings at 7 and again at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, each lasting about 25 minutes at the main pavilion at New Douglas Township Park. Refreshments will be served.
Organizers will also be accepting canned food or cash donations to go toward the New Douglas Food Baskets.
Help is always needed to put on this event. If you would like to help or become a member of the cast, send a message to the New Douglas Rec Plex Facebook page or call the Rec Plex and leave a message at (217) 456-6132 and someone will call you back.
Rec Plex seeks piano teacher
A piano teacher is being sought by the New Douglas Township Rec Plex. The facility now has a piano and is looking for someone to teach piano lessons. If you are interested in teaching, or know someone who would be interested in coming to New Douglas regularly to teach piano, call Peggy at (217) 456-6132 or send a message to the Rec Plex Facebook page.
To submit items to this column, email riepshoff@yahoo.com or call 488-7603 or (618) 910-9215.
