SWIC Foundation awards 2016-2017 scholarships to four Highland students

The Southwestern Illinois College Foundation has announced recipients of 2016-2017 academic year scholarships.
▪ Steven Landry, Dr. Michael Schneider Scholarship;
▪ Victoria Kineke, Jeremy Chambers Memorial AOJ Scholarship;
▪ Eric Melosi, Dale & Martha Gustus Memorial Pre-Engineering Scholarship;
▪ Jennifer Powers, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship and the First Generation College Student Scholarship.
Twenty-two new scholarships were established this year.
Current and prospective students can apply for 2017-2018 academic year Foundation scholarships online at swic.edu/foundation between Jan. 1 and March 1, 2017 for best opportunities. For more information about applying for SWIC Foundation scholarships, call 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5518, or email scholarships@swic.edu.
