Highland High School announces AP, Illinois State Scholars

Highland High School Principal Dr. Karen Gauen has announced that 26 students from the graduating class of 2017 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars. In addition, three students were recognized as AP Scholars.
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state agency committed to helping to make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, bestows this prestigious recognition to top Illinois high school students annually. This year, nearly 19,300 elite honorees join the other top state students honored for their academic achievements since the designation was first introduced in 1958.
Illinois State Scholars possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank. State Scholars rank in approximately the top 10 percent of high school seniors, representing 765 high schools across the state.
“Highland High School is very proud of our Illinois State Scholars, and we congratulate each student and family for attaining this level of academic excellence. Education is a partnership and these students are a product of families and schools working together,” Dr. Gauen said.
The following Highland High School students were named 2016-17 Illinois State Scholars: Nicole Beaubien, Evan Capelle, Johannah Comish, Corbin Daiber, Caleb Denby, Sarah Frank, Emily Glenn, Aubrey Hacke, Tyler Higgins, Peyton Holzinger, Sarah Jansen, Luke Jones, Anjuli Kampwerth, Jack Landmann, Katherine McGlasson, Shannon Miller, Jacob Mitchell, Sydney Nyquist, Trent Rakers, Ariel Smock, Benjamin Thomae, Taylor Townsend, Justin Wagoner, Madison Wellen, Taylor Whitten and Sarah Beth Wiegman.
“I applaud all of the 2017-18 state scholars for their hard work and outstanding academic performance,” said Eric Zarnikow, ISAC executive director. “Students have a lot to contend with as they move through high school — from increased testing to extracurricular activities to highly competitive college admissions. Kudos to these students and also to the teachers, parents, coaches and other mentors who contributed to their success and helped them navigate a path towards college and career success.”
AP Scholars
HHS also announced the Advanced Placement Test Scholars for graduating seniors (2017), as well as the class of 2016. AP Scholars are students who have taken at least three AP tests and scored 3 or higher on all three tests. Two 2017 graduates qualified as AP Scholars: Courtney Hengehold and Miranda Smith. In addition, six 2016 graduates qualified as AP scholars: Blake Carroll, Lily Happold, Abigail Metzler, Tyler Reinhardt, James Tscherney and Lauren Wright.
One 2017 graduate, Katherine McGlasson, qualified for “AP Scholar with Honor” status by scoring an average of 3.25 on all AP tests taken, as well as scores of 3 or higher on four or more of the AP tests. Additionally, five 2016 graduates met these same qualifications: Cory Bolhofner, Emily Duncan, Lucas Lena, John Pollard, and Allison Zobrist.
