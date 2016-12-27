Chief nursing officer leaves Highland hospital for same post in Belleville

Elizabeth “Beth” Govero, has been named chief nursing officer (CNO) at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Govero most recently served as chief nursing officer at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland for the past two years.
“I had the privilege of working with Beth at HSHS St. Joseph’s in Highland and was able to see the tremendous strides in clinical care practice and patient satisfaction that she brought forth,” said Peg Sebastian, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth’s, who also came to Belleville via Highland. “Bringing these skills to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s will greatly benefit the team, as well as support our entire Southern Illinois Division. We are very proud to know we have such great talent at our hospitals, and are able to recognize Beth for her hard work and achievements.”
As a proficient leader, Govero has successfully led patient care services, and improved staffing initiatives and colleague engagement. During her tenure, St. Joseph’s Highland was recognized as one of only five hospitals statewide during the Illinois Hospital Association Institute for Innovations in Care and Quality’s 2015 and 2016 Quality Excellence Achievement Awards, as well as being named a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital by the National Rural Health Association. Additionally, the hospital received Press Ganey’s Guardian of Excellence Award for Physician Engagement in 2015, the Guardian of Excellence Award for Clinical Quality Care in 2016 and exhibited great improvement in patient satisfaction scores while under Govero’s leadership.
Govero also provided leadership as interim president and CEO at St. Joseph’s Highland for nine months prior to John Ludwig’s arrival. In addition to serving as CNO at St. Joseph’s Highland, she previously served as the director of nursing operations at St. Elizabeth’s, nurse director for surgery services with Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and adjunct faculty at the Goldfarb School of Nursing in St. Louis.
She holds a Master of Science in Healthcare and Nursing Administration and is a Certified Medical-Surgical Nurse. She is Lean Six Sigma Certified and is a doctoral candidate at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
“I look forward to returning to St. Elizabeth’s to continue to grow the high quality care and exceptional patient experiences we provide every day. It is a very exciting time for our hospital and the communities we serve. I am proud to have the opportunity to use my clinical expertise and experience to lead this committed team on our journey of excellence,” Govero said.
Govero and her husband, Chris, reside in Aviston with their three children.
