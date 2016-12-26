Sheriffs warn of phone scam

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is advising all Illinois residents that there is currently underway a phone campaign fraudulently using the name “Disabled Police and Sheriffs Foundation” in their solicitation. Although the number appears to resonate with an Illinois company, that is not the case.
Charities often solicit donors under multiple names. It is also listed as one of the “Top 50 Worst Charities.” CharityWatch is aware of this charity soliciting donors using the following names:
▪ American Police & Sheriffs Association
▪ DPSF
▪ Police Officers Safety Association
This group is not registered with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, according to the Charitable Database maintained by Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s Office. They are also not associated with any Illinois Sheriff or legitimate police organization in Illinois.
Telemarketing fraud costs billions of dollars each year. Phone solicitors who want you to “act immediately” or are offering a “too good to be true” opportunity are most likely fraudulent. Remember that if you have any doubts, or are highly pressured - Just Hang Up.
You have the right to ask for the following information:
▪ The name, address and phone number of the organization for which they are soliciting.
▪ The name, address and phone number of the telemarketing firm.
▪ The percentage of every dollar paid to the telemarketing firm.
▪ Insist on something in writing prior to making a pledge or commitment.
If you cannot get the answers to these questions do not hesitate to hang up the phone. After all, it is your money.
Although, there are some legitimate organizations that use telemarketers for their fundraising efforts the Sheriffs of Illinois, through the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, are adamantly opposed to police groups and associations using telemarketers in their fundraising efforts. Again, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association never solicits by phone. Should you receive a call from someone saying they represent your local sheriff or the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and are asking for donations contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately or gather as much information as you can from the caller and report it to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association at ISA@ilsheriff.org.
