Local churches to hold Christmas Eve, Day services

Highland
▪ Highland Community Church, 2307 Broadway in Highland, will also hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, there will be one service at 10:30 a.m. There will be no Sunday school on those days, but there will be Wee Worship and the nursery will be open.
▪ St. Paul Catholic Church, 1416 Main St. in Highland, will hold Mass three times on Christmas Eve: 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. The early Mass will be with the contemporary choir. The 6 p.m. service will feature a brass ensemble, and the late Mass will feature the adult choir. Singing of carols will begin at 10:30. Mass will be held on Christmas Day at 9 a.m.
▪ Hope Lutheran Church, 2745 Broadway in Highland, will hold a Christmas Eve carol service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 and a communion worship service on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.
▪ Highland Hope UMC, 12846 Daiber Road in Highland, will have Christmas Eve services at 5 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and a Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m., only, on Sunday, Dec. 25.
▪ First Baptist Church, 2709 Poplar St. in Highland, will host Christmas morning worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 to celebrate Christ’s birth. Also on Christmas morning, from 8 to 10 a.m., church members will be Christmas caroling at local nursing homes. (Sunday school classes suspended that day.) Carolers will leave from the church parking lot at 8 a.m.
▪ First Congregational Church, 801 Washington St. in Highland, will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve services will be held on Dec. 24 at 5 and 7 p.m. in the beautifully decorated church. This amazing and popular service will include Christmas carols, music and an awesome candle-lighting ceremony to celebrate the birth of Christ. A Christmas Day service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 25.
▪ Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St. in Highland, will hold services at 5 and again at 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
▪ Apostolic Revival Church, 11656 Illinois Route 143 in Highland, will hold a Christmas morning gathering at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Grantfork
▪ Grantfork United Church of Christ, 206 S. Locust St. in Grantfork, will hold a Christmas Eve communion/candlelight service, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. The church will hold its Christmas Day service of lessons and carols on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.
▪ St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 202 N. Locust St. in Grantfork, will hold Mass at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24, 8 a.m. on Dec. 25 and at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.
St. Jacob
▪ St. Jacob United Church of Christ, 207 W. Main St. in St. Jacob, will have a Christmas Eve family worship service, including communion, at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and a candlelight communion service at 11 p.m. There will be no services on Christmas Day.
Alhambra
▪ Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 W. North St. in Alhambra will have on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, will hold its Children’s Christmas Program at 7 p.m., followed by worship with communion at 9 p.m., and a candlelight service with communion at 11 p.m. On Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, there will be worship with communion at 9 a.m.
New Douglas
▪ Immanuel Lutheran Church, 205 N. 7th St. in New Douglas, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24, and a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Pocahontas
▪ St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 401 E. State St. in Pocahontas, will hold midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and 4:30 p.m. Mass on Dec. 31.
Pierron
▪ Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 991 Main St. in Pierron, will hold Mass at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, and 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
