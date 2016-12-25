Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

Winners of the Highland, Illinois Christmas Lights Contest show off their displays.
Metro-East News

Bob Ellison shares his voice with the community

Bob Ellison sings Christmas songs for the St. Louis University Family Medicine Residency Program at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital’s annual holiday party in Belleville. Ellison, of O'Fallon, retired from Band of Mid-America out of Scott Air Force Base and turned 80 in October. He continues to sing throughout the St. Louis-metropolitan area.

Living

Their wish for blankets came true hundredfold

Teacher Jamie Coleman's first-grade students asked for blankets and their Christmas wishes came true—in the hundreds. The community response was overwhelming. With hundreds of blankets left over, the school donated the rest to two other schools in the district.

