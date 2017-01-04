Hard Road Theatre to host auditions for “Our Town”

Hard Road Theatre has set audition dates for its upcoming spring production, the Pulitzer prize-winning play, “Our Town.”
Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” is the most performed play in American theater. It tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover’s Corners between the years of 1901 and 1913. The show has over 20 different roles and offers some wonderful opportunities for men and women, young and old, theater veterans and newcomers.
Auditions will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Highland Elementary Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave. in Highland. If needed, callbacks will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at the same location.
Those auditioning should be prepared to perform readings from the script and perform a pantomime of an everyday activity. In addition, those auditioning should be aware of any conflicts they have between Jan. 15 and April 24. Performances of the play will be April 20-23. (There will be two performances on April 23.
Audition forms and the script can found on the Hard Road website, hardroad.org.
If you have any questions about auditions or the show, contact the director, Chris Weckler, at chris@hardroad.org.
Hard Road Theatre is a non-profit theater organization committed to providing Highland and the surrounding area with high-quality, affordable, live theater productions.
