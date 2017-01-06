Meeting set to discuss veterans memorial in Marine

The Marine Historical Society will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the Marine Township Senior Citizen Center, 101 W. Silver St., to further discuss and finalize planning for the erection of a veterans memorial monument in the Village of Marine Park. All are invited to attend this important meeting.
Two drafts of monuments were presented to Marine Historical Society members in November. The members chose a design that has three individual stones. The two outer stones (the ones on the left and right) will list all soldiers from the Marine area who have lost their lives in the military. The center stone will have an eagle at the top with words honoring all those having served in the military. On the bottom of the center stone will be symbols of the five branches of the Armed Forces. The site for the monument had already been approved by the village board.
There will be a brick walkway to the monument, where family and friends will be able to purchase a brick honoring their loved ones, ancestors, friends, etc.
More fundraising ideas are also in the works. A fundraiser has already been scheduled for May 15 at Mazzio’s Pizza in Highland from 5 to 9 p.m. A percentage of the sales that night will be donated to the memorial project.
