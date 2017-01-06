Highland News Leader

60th Anniversary: Wayne & Ruth Miles

Wayne and Ruth (Smith) Miles, of Highland, were married on Jan. 3, 1957, at the First Christian Church in Ferguson, Missouri, by the Rev. Hubert Burris.

Their attendants were Maxine Gruner, sister of the bride, and Fred Kimbro, friend of the groom.

The couple has one daughter, Sandy (James “Pete”) Nissen, of Edwardsville, and two sons, Rick “Y.T.” (Shari Bernreuter) Miles, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and Tony (Lora Flamm) Miles, of Highland.

They have three grandchildren, Tyler and Chase Miles of Florida, and Maci Miles of Highland.

