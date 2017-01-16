Highland American Legion to hold sign-ups for youth programs

There will be an informational/registration meeting for the Americanism programs offered by Lee Iten American Post 439 in Highland on Jan. 22, at the post home, 1130 New Trenton Road. Registration will begin at 1 p.m., and a general information meeting for parents will be at 3 p.m.
Baseball
SENIOR TEAM
Senior team players must have been born on or after Jan. 1, 1998. The senior team will play a league schedule in District 22 and participate in weekend tournaments and exhibition games. The team will then enter the American Legion National Tournament playoffs, which ends with the World Series in Shelby, N.C. The program will also host and play in the 5th Division tournament with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
JUNIOR NO. 1 TEAM
Junior players must have been born on or after Jan. 1, 2000. The junior team will play a league schedule in District 22 and participate in weekend tournaments and exhibition games. The team will then enter the American Legion Department State playoffs, which ends in the state tournament.
JUNIOR NO. 2 FRESHMAN TEAM
Freshman players must have been born on or after Jan. 1 2001. The freshman team will play a league schedule in District 22 and participate in weekend tournaments and exhibition games. The team will then enter the American Legion Department State playoffs, which ends in the State Tournament.
ALL STAR GAME
District 22 also holds All Star games for the junior and senior programs against players from the 10th District in St. Louis, Mo. There were 95,000 young men participating in the National program for 2016. For more information check web sites American Legion Baseball.org.
Other Programs
SONS OF THE AMRICAN LEGION
Individuals who have a father or grandfather who is a veteran are eligible to join the Sons of the American Legion. The organization has the same ideals and programs as the American Legion, and are active in serving veterans, their families and the community.
BOY’S STATE
Boy’s State will be held June 10-16, 2017 at Eastern Illinois University. This is one of the premier Americanism Programs that the American Legion sponsors. All boys who have completed their junior year in high school and have one or more semesters in high school to complete after attending Boy’s State are eligible. Boy’s State is a unique lifetime experience. It is an opportunity for young men from all across the state to meet in a college campus environment with scholarships available. For more information, check illinoisBoysState.org.
YOUTH POLICE PROGRAM
The Youth Police Program will be held June 25-30, 2017 at the Illinois State Police Headquarters in Springfield, Ill.
The primary purpose of the Youth Police Program is to establish an interpersonal relationships between youth and law enforcement officers in order to create a better understanding of the problems and attitudes of both groups and to develop a rapport. These goals can be better accomplished by exposing these youths to law enforcement with an opportunity to objectively witness the rigid training and standards set forth in law enforcement today.
The program gives the participant the opportunity to seek answers to questions that will help them better understand why police officers take certain actions that may directly or indirectly affect them. During this program, youths are given an opportunity and encouraged to express their feelings and views both in a classroom situation and in the daily informational sessions with their police counselors.
The program is open to both boys and girls. Participants must have reached their 14th birthday, but not reached their 17th birthday by June 25, 2017.
About the meeting
Where: Lee Iten American Post 439 home, 1130 New Trenton Road in Highland
When: Sunday, Jan. 22
Times: Registration will begin at 1 p.m., and a general information meeting for parents will be at 3 p.m
Programs Costs: There is not an individual cost for participation in these programs
More Information: If there are any questions regarding any of the programs and or candidates wanting brochures and registration forms contact Americanism chairman Wayne Wirz at 618-654 8419 or waynewirz@yahool.com.
