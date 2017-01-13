Highland area police briefs for Dec. 18-24

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Teen faces charges of shooting BB gun at person, truck
Highland police charged Michael D. Frank, 19, of Highland on Dec. 22 with criminal damage to property for allegedly shooting an airsoft BB gun at a 2002 Dodge truck, leaving visible damage in the paint and also hitting the radiator, causing a leak. Frank was also charged with battery for allegedly shooting a person with the BB gun.
Highland man faces felony theft charge
Michael H. Williams, 28, of Highland was charged on Jan. 4 with theft and felony offenses related to motor vehicles. Police allege that Williams, a person not entitled to the possession of a 2015 Nissan Altima, had possession of said vehicle, knowing it to have been stolen. He was also charged with theft under $500 for allegedly exerted unauthorized control over a debit card, cash and a prescription bottle and pills belonging to someone else.
Man killed in motorcycle accident identified
The victim in a fatal motorcycle accident on New Year’s Day has been identified.
Roy Braundmeier, 67, of rural Edwardsville died when his motorcycle went off Pocahontas Road, between Buffalo and Wagner Roads, southwest of Grantfork. Braundmeier was pronounced dead at the scene a Madison County Coroner’s Office investigator at 5:55 p.m. Braundmeier was alone on the motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda, and four children.
A funeral was held on Saturday, Jan. 7. Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto was in charge of arrangements.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Nathan B. Shires, 39, of Highland was arrested by HPD on Dec. 19 on a warrant from Wood River police for possession of a controlled substance. Shires was turned over to Wood River Police.
▪ Casey J. Yonts, 33, of Keyesport was arrested by HPD on Dec. 25 on two warrants, one from Glen Carbon Police for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license and the other from Clinton County for failure to appear in court on a charge of being a sexual predator in a public park. Yonts posted bond on both warrants and was released.
▪ Jason C. McMullen, 38, of arrested on Dec. 26 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a DUI charge. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Christopher W. Korte, 19, of Highland was arrested by HPD on Jan. 1 on a warrant from Montgomery County for larceny. He was turned over to Montgomery County authorities.
▪ Larry M. Smith, 35, of Highland was arrested on Jan. 4 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony retail theft charge.
▪ Brandon M. Lyons, 36, of Staunton was arrested by HPD on Jan. 5 on a warrant from Macoupin County for violation of an order of protection. He posted bond and was released.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Dec. 18
▪ No tickets issued.
Dec. 19
▪ Benjamin Harrington, 24, of Highland was charged with disobeying a traffic control device and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
▪ Two juvenile boys, one 17 and the other 14, both of Highland, were charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly fighting in public.
Dec. 20
▪ No tickets issued.
Dec. 21
▪ A juvenile boy, 16, of Pocahontas and Rose M. Ficker, 18, Highland were charged with damaging property for allegedly placing Vaseline on the side mirror, rear bumper, and inside the door handle of the victim’s Chevy truck.
Dec. 22
▪ Aaron Denson, 32, of Sorento was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland was charged with driving past hours of license restriction (11 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
Dec. 23-24
▪ No tickets issued.
Dec. 25
▪ Bridgett Stark, 47, of Breese was charged with disobeying a traffic control device.
Dec. 26
▪ Brett A. Lepreste, 39, of Waverly, Ill., was charged with theft for allegedly taking one pair of men’s boots from Walmart, having a total value of $49.83.
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland was charged with disobeying a traffic signal/sign.
Dec. 27
▪ No tickets issued.
Dec. 28
▪ Brendan Sperber, 19, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration.
Dec. 29
▪ No tickets issued.
Dec. 30
▪ Carly Dillow, 21, of Pocahontas was charged with improper lane usage.
Dec. 31
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Jan. 1
▪ Robert Beard, 34, of Highland was charged with speeding, improper lane usage, failure to signal for a turn, and failure to yield when making a left turn.
Jan. 2
▪ No tickets issued.
Jan. 3
▪ Shyanne Gibson, 19, of Highland was charged with disobeying a stop/yield sign.
