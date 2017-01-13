Police say 19-year-old pushed his grandma off her front porch, fracturing her ankle

A 19-year-old Highland man stands accused of punching his father, kicking a police officer and pushing his grandmother off a porch.
Highland police charged Anthony M. Huelsman with four felonies in connection with the Jan. 11 incident.
Police were called at 11:21 a.m. to the home in the 1500 block of Ash Street in Highland that Huelsman shared with his father and grandmother.
Highland Police Detective Brian McClenahan said Huelsmann had gotten into an argument with his father inside that house, which turned physical. The charges state Huelsmann punched his dad several times. Sometime thereafter, Huelsmann allegedly pushed his grandmother off the front porch. Police said she fractured her ankle during the fall. McClenahan could not say what caused the altercations.
McClenahan said Huelsman then got into an altercation with the responding officer. Police allege Huelsman kicked the officer multiple times in the legs and chest while being taken into custody. Once in the squad car, police said Huelsman continued his kicking, ultimately damaging the doors of the vehicle.
Huelsman was charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a person over the age of 60, Class 3 felonies; one count of aggravated battery of a police officer, a Class 2 felony; and criminal damage to state-supported property, a Class 4 felony.
His bond was set at $100,000. He remains in custody at Madison County Jail.
