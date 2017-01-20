Devotional: ‘Hidden life’ that only God sees is what’s most important

“He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High…” (Psalm 91:1)
The most important part your life and mine is the part that only God sees, the “hidden life” of communion and worship that is symbolized by the Holy of Holies in the Jewish sanctuary.
The words “to dwell” mean to dwell in quietude, and resting.
In a letter to his friends, hymn writer Wendell Loveless related this story: “One evening, a speaker who was visiting the United States wanted to make a telephone call. He entered a phone booth, but found it to be different from those in his own country. It was beginning to get dark, so he had difficulty finding the number in the directory. He noticed that there was a light in the ceiling, but he didn’t know how to turn it on. As he tried again to find the number in the fading twilight, a passer by noted his plight and said, ‘Sir, if you want to turn the light on, you have to shut the door.’ To the visitor’s amazement and satisfaction, when he closed the door, the booth was filled with light. He soon located the number and completed the call.”
In similar fashion, when you or I “dwell in the shelter,” we must find a quiet place, our personal shelter, close the door and shut out all distractions, and open our hearts to the Father. Our darkened world of disappointments and trials will only then be illuminated!
We will enter into communion with God!
We will sense His presence!
“He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.” (Psalm 91:1)
Pastor Billy Blackmon
Highland Southern Baptist Church
