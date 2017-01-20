Highland area police briefs for Jan. 4-11

Police Briefs
Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
FBI warns of jury duty scam
The FBI St. Louis Division is warning the public about a telephone scam claiming you have failed to report to jury duty. During the call, the perpetrator impersonates a law enforcement officer or officer of the court. The caller claims you failed to report for jury duty and may even threaten criminal prosecution or jail time.
The scammer then asks for personal information such as your birth date or Social Security number for “verification purposes.” The caller may even have some of your personal information and ask that you provide your bank account number or credit card number to “pay a fine.”
“All scams contain an element of urgency to get the victim to act immediately,” said William P. Woods, special agent in charge of the FBI St. Louis Division. “Usually, you are being threatened or being told about an unexpected windfall. Then, the perpetrator will try to get your personal information or your money.”
“Do not provide your personal information,” said Gregory Linhares, clerk of court for the U.S. District Court of Eastern District of Missouri. “Federal courts do not require anyone to provide sensitive information in a telephone call or e-mail. Most contact between a federal court and a prospective juror will be through the U.S. mail. Any phone calls by real court officials will not include requests for sensitive personal information.”
If you or someone you know receives such a call, do not provide your personal information. Write down the phone number on your caller ID and contact FBI St. Louis at (314)-589-2500. When you hear the recorded menu options, press “0” for the operator and say you are calling about the jury duty scam.
ISP District 11 announces 2016 activity and enforcement
Illinois State Police District 11 Interim Commander Lt. Timothy Tyler has announced activity and enforcement figures for calendar year 2016. Troopers in District 11, which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties, recorded 66,302 incidents during the year.
In addition, enforcement figures totaled 27,947 citations and 23,755 written warnings, including 10,834 speeding citations, 431 DUIs, 3,606 seatbelt citations, 198 child restraint citations, 4,872 written warnings for speeding and 2,476 criminal arrests. Troopers also assisted 8,409 motorists, conducted 8,350 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections and investigated 3,640 traffic crashes. Of those crashes investigated by District 11, 35 were fatal traffic crashes resulting in 39 fatalities.
During the year, 15,654 citations and 6,865 written warnings were issued for “Fatal Four” violations. These violations are most associated with fatal traffic crashes and include speeding, DUI, failure to wear a seatbelt, and distracted driving.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Jan. 4-7
▪ No tickets issued.
Jan. 8
▪ Timothy Miget, 38, of Highland was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Jan. 9
▪ Katlin Landmann, 29, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Jan. 10
▪ No tickets issued.
Jan. 11
▪ William Hamel, 43, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Jacob Rose, 25, of Highland was charged with speeding.
▪ Daniel Warnecke, 33, of Highland was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
Comments