Shimkus nominates 16 to military service academies

Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) today announced his 16 nominations to the military service academies. The congressman nominates, and then the academies themselves make the final determination whether a nominee receives an appointment to attend that academy.
“The academies look at academics, leadership, and physical fitness in order to assure a young person is well-rounded and able to cope with the unique challenges of attending a military school,” Shimkus said. “As a West Point graduate, I am very proud of these young men and women for considering an academy for their college choice and am grateful for the honor of being able to nominate them.”
The four military academies that require congressional nominations are the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.; United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.; United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.; and United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.
High school juniors, college students, or current members of the military who are residents of the 15th District and wish to attend an academy beginning in 2018 can request a nomination packet by writing Congressman John Shimkus, 15 Professional Park Drive, Maryville, IL 62062. Those packets with complete requirements will be sent out in late summer.
“Potential nominees complete applications with both my office and online with each individual academy they wish to pursue,” Shimkus said. “I again offer my congratulations to these outstanding students.”
An individual may be nominated to more than one academy. This year, there were no applicants for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. This year’s local nominees were:
▪ Ryan Gordon D’Antonio of St. Jacob, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Naval Academy;
▪ Brett J. Korte of Highland, U.S. Air Force Academy;
▪ Aften Marie Richter of Highland, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy (West Point) and U.S. Naval Academy;
▪ Seth Ryan Terwilliger of New Baden, U.S. Air Force Academy;
▪ Tori Kirsten Voyles of Aviston, U.S. Air Force Academy;
▪ Tyler Jeffrey Higgins of Highland, U.S. Military Academy (West Point) and U.S. Naval Academy; and
▪ Adam Christopher McElligott of Troy, U.S. Military Academy (West Point).
