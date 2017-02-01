Devotional: Appreciate the work of God, the Loving Artist

I have always been mesmerized by watching a true artist at work. I marvel at the talent and imagination it takes to create.
While we all are blessed with unique gifts and talents, I believe it is the right mixture that enables artists to create. For instance, I can play guitar, but I cannot play piano. Both require similar abilities — have each hand doing something independent of the other; it takes the right combination to achieve mastering either instrument. There have been times when I have watched an artist perform and I cannot believe what I am seeing. This is one example of creativity that exceeds explanation.
Another example is the stars. I, like you, can look up on a clear night and see the stars. I am always awed by people who can point to any given star and give me its name. I have to admit a star looks like any other star. And yet we have people who can explain all there is to know about stars. Let’s not even get started on the Hubble Telescope!
The point is there are many wonders in our world that defy explanation. Someone can tell me all he or she knows about a star, except for who made the star. For some, the need to understand is paramount to their appreciation. As a result, we often get so intent to explain the tree and we miss seeing the forest. There are some things in our world where we need to just lean back and revel in the splendor. There will be time enough get back to our worries.
God has been referred to as many things in the past: the Judge, the Punisher, Jealous, Angry, And Vengeful, as well as Creator, Father, etc. I want to add more to the list — Loving Artist. What artist’s face does not gleam upon completion of his or her creation?
Faith can be a difficult thing. Faith calls us to trust the un-seeable and to love the untouchable. It is counter-intuitive to human nature. I pray that you can come to appreciate the work of the Loving Artist.
Blessings,
Rev. Jerry Amiri, senior pastor
Salem UCC, Alhambra
