‘Art of Soul’ classes are hands-on artistic fun for all

The Highland Arts Council presents its fourth Art of Soul, a workshop of artistic fun for ages high school to 104. Whether you are an artist, enjoy playing with artistic supplies, or are simply an art enthusiast, Art of Soul has something for you.
Participants will meet on Thursdays, Feb. 16 through March 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Social Hall of Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St. in Highland. Each workshop will offer instruction in a specific artistic medium. All materials will be provided for each class. You will go home with at least one project from each workshop. You’ll discover how to capture creative ideas step by step and build on those experiences.
Session I: On Feb. 16, Lynnette Schuepbach will show how to create a bouquet of origami doves and how to recycle greeting cards into boxes. Schuepbach has taught many mediums through the years, including woodburning, woodcarving, colored pencils, quilting and more. She authored and illustrated seven books and is the chair of Art in the Park and president of Highland Arts Council
Session II: On Feb. 23, Peg Bellm-Carnley, a professional artist, will help you cover votive candle holders with translucent polymer clay which allows light to penetrate. Bellm-Carnley creates one-of-a-kind items using polymer clay and is a frequent exhibitor at Art in the Park. The intricate way she manipulates colors creates unique art each time.
Session III: On March 2, you will receive step-by-step instruction for using acrylic paint on canvas. Paulette Todd, owner of Kids Art Club, will give the basics for expressing yourself through acrylic paint. Todd has also taught pastels and charcoal drawing. This is her fifth year sharing her expertise with Art of Soul.
Session IV: Valerie Bernardino from Cincinnati, Ohio, will teach watercolor painting on March 9. She will show how to pour color over the background prior to painting to create a unique background for each painting. She is a professional painter who has taught watercolor classes across the nation and has had several one-woman shows.
Session V: Nicole Shanks will teach drawing with geometric shapes on March 16. This abstract painting will be unique for each participant although step-by-step instructions will be presented. Shanks is also a clay artist and has exhibited at Art in the Park. She now serves as secretary for Highland Arts Council.
The cost of the entire expansive five-week experience is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. All materials are included in this cost. If you’ve always wanted to experiment with artistic expression or learn to unblock your flow of creativity, Art of Soul is just what you need.
About Art of Soul
Dates: Thursday, Feb. 16 to March 16
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Cost: $25 for HAC members, $30 for non-members
What you learn: Instruction in five specific artistic mediums, one at each workshop
