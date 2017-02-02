Highland Girl Scout earns Gold Award

Johannah Comish from Highland has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can receive.
For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, called “Bridges to a Better Tomorrow,” Johannah updated and repaired the waterfall area of Silver Lake. During her project, she stabilized a small footbridge, added a safety railing to a larger bridge, sanded and stained a picnic table, and fixed the hand rail for the rock stair case. In addition, she added a trash can for the clearing.
Through her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Johannah hoped to positively impact the community and younger Girl Scouts and promote spending more time outdoors. Johannah included a clean-up day as part of her project as well. Thanks to her Girl Scout Gold Award project, she helped to keep the park well-maintained and improved park guests’ safety and comfort.
“I care deeply about the conservation of our national parks, and although Silver Lake is no Yellowstone, I believe change starts at home, and I am proud to have completed this project to help my city,” Johanna said.
Johanna is the daughter of Brian and Kathryn Comish. She is a senior at Highland High School and has been a Girl Scout for 13 years.
The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, recognizes a Girl Scout’s commitment to excellence as she develops skills and values to meet present and future challenges in her life. To earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, a Girl Scout Senior or Girl Scout Ambassador must design and carry out a project that fulfills a need within a girl’s community, creates change, and is sustainable. The project must be completed with a suggested minimum of 80 hours of work. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls earn the prestigious Gold Award.
