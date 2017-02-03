Highland area police briefs for Jan. 12-25

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Jackson C. Kannall, 19, of Highland was arrested by Highland police on Jan. 14 on a warrant from Illinois State Police for failure to appear in court on charges of driving while having a suspended license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was released to ISP.
▪ Lindell K. Ferguson Jr., 23, of Fayetteville was arrested by Highland police on Jan. 19 on a St. Clair County warrant for violation of probation. He was transported to Madison County Jail to await transfer to St. Clair County.
▪ Wesley J. Pike, 25, of Highland was arrested on Jan. 23 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of illegal transportation of alcohol and driving without a license. He was transported to the Madison County Jail.
▪ Jacob A. Sisson, 32, of Highland was arrested on Jan. 24 by HPD on a warrant from Troy police for failure to appear in court on a charge of operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Highland police additionally charged Sisson with driving while having a suspended/revoked license. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Amanda K. Johnston, 28, of Highland was arrested on Jan. 26 on a fugitive from justice warrant. Johnston was wanted out of Ralls County, Mo., for the alleged offenses of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and amphetamine/methamphetamine. She was taken to the Madison County Jail.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Jan. 12-13
▪ No tickets issued.
Jan. 14
▪ Logan Perez, 21, of Greenville was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
Jan. 15-16
▪ No tickets issued.
Jan. 17
▪ Paige M. Micheletto, 22, of Pocahontas was charged with theft for allegedly taking $70 in cash from a file cabinet at Subway.
Jan. 18
▪ Kyle Griffith, 27, of Highland was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Jan. 19-20
▪ No tickets issued.
Jan. 21
▪ Louis Evans, 18, of Highland was charged with having a loud muffler.
Jan. 22
▪ Tyler M. Hackenthal, 19, of Highland was charged with domestic battery for allegedly pushing a female household member and striking her in the face with a closed fist.
Jan. 23
▪ George D. Marron, 32, of Highland; Cody T. Spellmeyer, 25, of Highland; and John R. Bowers, 27, of Pocahontas were all charged with disorderly conduct in the same incident for allegedly fighting in public.
▪ Randi J. Udy, 19, of Highland and a juvenile girl, 17, of Highland were both charged with theft in the same incident for allegedly taking numerous articles of clothing, four duck calls, three electronic charging devices and one makeup item from Walmart having total value in excess of $150.
Jan. 24
▪ Bradley E. Fordham, 28, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 25
▪ Austin Ingle, 22, of Alhambra was charged with operating a motorcycle on one wheel and fleeing/attempting to elude police for allegedly driving away from an officer at a high rate of speed.
