See what events are coming up in Highland

Band parents to host trivia night
The Highland Band Parents Association will host a trivia night Friday, Feb. 17 in the Highland Middle School Pups Plaza. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and trivia starts at at 7:30.
Cost is $10 person. Snacks are welcome.
The HBPA supports the HCUSD5 band program from fifth grade through high school, providing instruments, music, competition fees, etc., for more than 250 instrumental musicians in the Highland School District.
Recently, the HBPA, with the help of many generous donors and the Highland School Board was able to procure new uniforms for the HHS Marching Bulldogs. This August, the Marching Bulldogs will step out of their 16-year-old uniforms and proudly their sport new modern uniforms.
The old uniforms are now available for purchase. Jackets with red dash are $40. Shako with plume or bibber pants are $5 each. Money raised from sale of old uniforms will benefit the HHS Marching Bulldogs uniform fund.
To reserve your table or purchase a uniform keepsake, contact the HBPA at 314-339-6764 (voice or text).
IFBW to hear tips on keeping New Year’s resolutions
The Highland IFBW will meet Monday, Feb. 13 in the Louis Latzer Library’s Community Room. Networking begins at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program and business meeting to follow.
Having trouble keeping those New Year’s Resolutions? Susie Dewaele, president of Highland IFBW, will share tips to help attendees understand resolutions often get broken shortly into the new year, as well as how stay on track to achieve goals.
Highland IFBW is an organization of “women helping women” and meets the second Monday of each month. All working women are welcome and invited to attend. Reservations are required. Cost of dinner is $10. For dinner reservations, contact Susie by phone at 618-520-7039 or email to susiebullit@yahoo.com by Friday, Feb. 10 at noon.
Women’s Connection to hold Valentine’s brunch
The Highland Area Women’s Connection invites all ladies to “A Change of Heart” Valentine’s brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Urban Farmhouse Eatery & Pie Co., 15 Central Blvd. in Highland.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your girlfriends playing Valentine’s bingo. Speaker Cathy Harvey of Lindenhurst, Ill., will also talk about how her struggles as a teenager helped her and her purpose in life.
Tickets $11 per person, inclusive and payable at the door. Reservations may be made by calling Ruthie at 618-882-6046 or email highlandwomensconnection@gmail.com. Walk-ins are welcome.
DAR to learn about Ben Franklin
The Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Latzer Library auditorium in Highland. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Sally Rehberger will present a program on Ben Franklin. This meeting was rescheduled due to the ice storm last month.
To become a member of DAR, a woman must be at least 18 years old and be able to prove blood descent from a person who rendered patriotic service during the American Revolution. If you think you are eligible and would like to join or visit our chapter, call Lola at 667-8660.
Secretary of State Mobile Unit Coming to Highland
Secretary of State Jesse White, in cooperation with Weinheimer Community Center, is offering drivers a chance to renew their driver’s license or vehicle registration renewal sticker, obtain a duplicate or corrected license, or obtain an Illinois identification card. White’s mobile unit will be available at the Weinheimer Community Center, located at 1100 Main St. in Highland, on Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I am pleased to work with the Weinheimer Community Center to bring my office’s services directly to the people,” said White. “This is another example of how my office continues to use technology as an ally to improve upon the delivery of services to Illinois residents.”
An applicant renewing a current Illinois driver’s license or identification card need only present a current valid driver’s license or identification card. If the applicant is applying for either a duplicate or corrected driver’s license or identification card the applicant must present two forms of identification. To find out what documents are considered acceptable identification, please call 217-782-7044 or visit the Illinois Secretary of States website at cyberdriveillinois.com.
Chili cook-off to benefit Kindercottage
The Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland is having a chili cook-off to benefit Kindercottage.
The cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the church, 2520 Poplar St. in Highland. Prizes will be awarded for favorite chili, most spicy, best table decor and people’s choice. Entry fee is $10 (cash only).
For those wanting to sample, a tasting kit is $2, a bowl is $3, or a VIP pass is $10 (cash only).
The registration deadline is Feb. 12. Cook-off registration forms are available at EvUCC.org under “new” and at Facebook.com/EvUCC. Or contact Kay Ahaus at kayhaus@yahoo.com or 618-520-1790.
Like many non-profit organizations, financial support from the state and from other sources has declined and Kindercottage may be forced to drastically reduce its programming.
Kindercottage, located in East Saint Louis, is a licensed, non-profit preschool that’s been providing a loving and safe environment for area children since 1964.
Kindercottage provides child care from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for children 6 months to 6 years old. A preschool offers classroom teaching and educational experiences through museum field trips and other outside activities. Children are fed, loved and cared for with breakfast, lunch and morning and afternoon snacks.
Kindercottage addresses needs of families by helping parents research careers, setting up job interviews and gaining referrals for utility and housing funds.
Families receive free vision tests, flu shots, glucose counts and other medical screenings through the Delta Gamma Vision Program, Smiles Program, a parish nurse and others.
For more information on the many services provided by Kindercottage see: unipreskindercottage.org or find them on Facebook.
Vendors sought for garage sale to benefit county fair
The Madison County Fair Association is hosting an indoor garage sale open to anyone wanting to rent tables.
The sale will be held at the Expo Hall on the Madison County Fairgrounds at Lindendale Park in Highland on March 23 and 24.
Tables, which will be supplied, are available for $10 each (limit four per vendor). Call Donna Zobrist at 618-520-5006 to rent tables or for more information. Deadline to rent tables is Feb. 27.
Highland School District to hold kindergarten call-in registration
Highland and Alhambra primary schools will hold kindergarten call-in registration the week of Feb. 21-24.
If you have a student turning 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2017, he or she is eligible to enroll in kindergarten in the fall of 2017.
To register a student who will be attending kindergarten at Highland Primary, call 618-654-2107 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during that week.
If your child will be a kindergartner at Alhambra Primary, call 618-488-2200 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (If you live north of Interstate 70, your child should register at Alhambra Primary.)
Any family registering a student will need to provide a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate and proof of residency by the visitation date.
Kindergarten visitation is scheduled for both Highland Primary and Alhambra Primary on Friday, May 5. If a student is not registered, he or she will not be involved in kindergarten visitation.
HMS students to present play “Legally Blonde Jr.”
Highland Middle School will presents “Legally Blonde Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.
Based on the award-winning Broadway musical and the smash hit motion picture, the play is a fabulously fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. The show’s instantly recognizable songs are filled with humor, wit and sass — leaving cast members and audiences alike seeing pink!
“Legally Blonde Jr.” follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle’s high school boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she’s not “serious” enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and spunky hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren’t mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.
St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary offers scholarships
Scholarship Applications for the 2017-2018 year are now available at the St Joseph’s Hospital Gift Shop, 12866 Troxler Ave. in Highland, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or in the high school guidance office.
The auxiliary will award two $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors living within the Highland School District boundaries and accepted into a college medical program.
The awarding of scholarships will be based on academic merit and acceptance into a medical program at an accredited institution.
The school attended need not be an Illinois institution, but must be recognized or accredited as a legitimate institution.
Application forms must be completed and returned by March 31 to the Hospital Gift Shop, or high school guidance department to be considered.
Please direct any questions to the Scholarship Committee of St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland, IL 62249.
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Feb. 13: Mexican lasagna, Spanish rice, lemon pepper asparagus, pear cobbler.
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Chicken and dumplings, steamed broccoli, chocolate layer dessert.
Wednesday, Feb. 15: Buttermilk ranch chicken, baked beans, squash medley, lemon cream pie.
Thursday, Feb. 16: Resident’s choice.
Friday, Feb. 17: Pot roast with roasted carrots, potatoes and onions, dinner Roll with margarine, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Comments