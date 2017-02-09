Meet the candidates for Highland School Board

Only four names will appear on the ballot this spring for the four open seats on the board. However, there will be contests for two of the seats, as write-in candidates have filed their intentions to run for office.
Aaron Schuster of Highland and John Hipskind, who withdrew their regular nominating papers following objections to their petitions, will not have their names appear on the April 4 ballot. But voters can write them in.
Because membership on the Board of Education is restricted to a maximum of three members from any congressional township, the election will set up as Schuster, Hipskind and sitting board members Duane Clarke, who has been on the board four years, and Renè Friedel, a 14-year member who also serves as board president, all be running for two seats available for residents of Saline Township. Sitting board member Joe Mott also lives in Saline Township, hence only the two open seats.
There are two more board positions up for election in the spring general consolidated election.
Incumbent board member Steven Price of Highland opted not to seek re-election.
Jim Gallatin of Highland, also an incumbent, and Zachary Lewis of Alhambra filed petitions to seek the other two open spots on the board. Gallatin lives in Helvetia Township and Lewis in Alhambra Township. They face no opposition.
The News Leader asked questions of each candidate, so voters might get to know them better. Their answers are found below.
Aaron Schuster
Q: Why are you running for school board?
A: I was born and raised in Highland. I feel a desire to give back to the school system that has given so much to me. I have been in education myself for 15 years, and I love what I do. I believe that a school board position is something I can be a small part of to make our community the best it can be.
I am aware of what we all do to teach our children. I see the amount of work, commitment and time community volunteers put into running various organizations for children. I know the amount of effort our teachers put into helping kids. I also know how difficult and rewarding parenting is and how much we care about our children. With all that said, education is important for our kids and community, and I take that very seriously.
I received a great deal of help from teachers when I was in school. Schools should be a place for children to learn, prosper and feel loved. I feel that sometimes we lose sight of that, and I want to do what I can to maintain a great school environment for all the kids no matter where their interests lie.
Q: When did you decide to run for the school board?
A: It has been on my radar for some time now. Since my children are past the baby stage, I am now able to commit the time needed.
What do you plan to do if you are elected?
A: First, learn a great deal. Second, do what I can to make our school and community great.
Q: What do you do for a living?
A: I am a high school automotive technology instructor.
Q: Tell us about yourself, hobbies, work, etc.
A: I feel that I am dedicated to my career, and I try to have fun doing it. My family is very important to me. My wife and I work very hard to teach our children right from wrong. I do volunteer to various organizations, such as the Boy Scouts, HIS KIDS, and various school activities. I really enjoy bass fishing and do some tournament fishing. I also still enjoy fast cars and loud engines, which is the reason I chose my career in automotive. I think that helping kids work on things and catching fish make me feel young again.
Q: Are you married/family life?
A: Yes, I have a very supportive wife and two beautiful children. I have two boys, ages 5 and 2. One will start kindergarten in Highland public schools next year.
Q: How long have you lived in the area?
A: I have lived in Highland my entire life. I currently live just north of city limits.
John Hipskind
Q: What do you do for a living?
A: I am a lawyer and part-time college professor (at Lindenwood University). I own my own law firm and practice throughout Illinois and Missouri. I also serve as an adjunct faculty member on an as needed basis at Lindenwood University, where I teach labor relations and business law. My work and education has instilled in me the value of problem solving and the importance of putting principals before politics.
In addition to my law degree, I have a master’s in public administration that I think will serve me well in my role as a school board member dealing with administrative matters.
Q: Are you married/family life?
A: I have two younger daughters. My oldest daughter will begin kindergarten at Highland Primary next year. My youngest will follow her in the next couple of years.
As a father of two children, and a business owner, most of my time is spent with my children and at the office. These days, my enjoyment comes from spending time with my two daughters watching them learn and discover new things as they get older. In particular, I enjoy watching my daughters’ participate in gymnastics and dance in Highland.
I am married to Wendy Hipskind (nee Winet). As I mentioned, I have two young daughters. My wife comes from a very large family in the Highland area (Winets and Switzers), so we spend a lot of time with them and our daughters.
Q: How long have you lived in the area?
A: I have owned property in Highland for several years and just recently built a new home on Fox Run Court (by Sportsman’s Lake). My wife and her family are from Highland, so I feel like I have been a resident for over a decade and am honored to be able to call it home.
Q: Why are you running for school board?
A: I have two younger daughters who will be coming up through the Highland School District, and I want to be involved with the decisions that affect their education and the community as a whole.
I will also bring a unique and outside prospective to the board. As a business owner, lawyer and college professor, I have been involved in the education system in more ways than most. This has given me a unique that will aid me in working with the other board members to determine what is truly best for the children and tax payers of Highland.
As a college professor, I have seen firsthand how ill-prepared many students are for the rigors of college and the job market — and it worries me. I want to make sure our students, including my two daughters, are prepared for life after high school after completing their education in Highland. Honestly, I cannot think of a higher calling. Also, as a taxpayer, I want to ensure that our taxes are being used in a fiscally conservative manner.
Q: When did you decide to run for the school board?
A: I have always had a strong interest in education and a desire to serve. Now that my oldest daughter will be entering the Highland public school system, and my youngest shortly thereafter, I thought it was time to act.
Q: What do you plan to do if you are elected?
A: I intend to evaluate every issue with an open mind and make the best decision I can with as much information as I can obtain with our students’ and the taxpayers’ best interests always in mind. I have no agenda — I simply want to do what is best for our children.
I have a deep desire to serve my community and be involved in those decisions that affect our children and community. I believe that all public servants should have an open mind and be willing to consider new ideas and new ways of doing things. I think it is imperative that as a society we embrace change and innovate with an eye toward finding a better and more efficient way of doing things.
In addition, I think that all public servants should enter office with the goal of advancing society and leaving it a better place for the next generation. If I am chosen to serve on the Highland School Board, I will do everything in my power to make a better place for those who would come after me. Last, I think it is imperative that as public servants we operate in a fiscally conservative manner and be held accountable to those we serve — the taxpayers.
Zachary Lewis
Q: How long have you lived in the area?
A: I grew up in Highland, graduated in 1998, then went to college at McKendree and earned a business degree and lived in Lebanon until 2007. My wife and I moved to Grantfork. While living there, I received my civil engineering degree from SIUE. We just finished building a house and moved to Alhambra back in November.
Q: Are you married/family life?
A: My wife and I have been married for 12 years and have been together for 15. We have two wonderful sons and just got a new puppy for Christmas. One (son) is currently a fifth-grader at Grantfork and the other is a second-grader at Alhambra.
Q: Why are you running for school board?
A: I feel it is important to be involved in my children’s education, and I want to do everything I can to make sure they have the best education possible.
My kids have attended the Center Schools (Grantfork and Ahlambra) and really enjoy their experiences. We went through the closing of the New Douglas school a couple years ago and there are always the rumors of closing down Grantfork next. I know the district is struggling financially, especially with the state of Illinois in the mess it is in. I want to provide another voice for the Center School kids and maybe a fresh set of eyes and ideas on ways to keep those schools open.
I also would like to help make sure the kids of the entire district have access to the best and newest technologies available to help them learn in the most efficient ways possible.
Q: What do you do for a living?
A: I am a construction engineer with Ameren Transmission Lines.
Q: Tell us about yourself, hobbies, work, etc.
A: I am a big sports fan. I love the Cardinals and Blues. I like cooking and hanging out with family and friends. I enjoy going boating in the summer. I really enjoy watching and helping coach my kids in different sports they play.
Q: When did you decide to run for the school board?
A: I was approached about running for the spot that is currently occupied by David Raymond. I was intrigued then, but didn’t pursue it once I found out David was running. When the four seats opened up for this election, I decided to throw my hat in the ring and see if I can get elected to one of them.
Q: What do you plan to do if you are elected?
A: Since I am coming into this with no experience, I will do my best to get up to speed on everything I can as fast as I can. I would like to find out how things are done and why they are done that way and will look to see if there is a better way of doing them that is more efficient. I am not one for the old adage of “well that’s how things have always been done.” If there are better ways, then I will suggest them.
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
A: I will not just be a “yes” man. I will call it like I see it. I will lay out all the facts, good or bad, and let the chips fall where they may, and I will always support the students’ best interests.
Rene Friedel
Q: How long have you lived in Highland?
A: Twenty-two years.
Q: Why are you running?
A: To continue with the work done as a school board member over the last 14 years (four as board president). I take pride in being an advocate for special education.
Q: What do you do for a living?
A: I’m a local business owner and community stakeholder.
Q: Tell us about yourself, hobbies, work, etc.
A: I volunteer as a clinic ambassador at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, volunteer for the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance as a task force member and IEP representative, and volunteer for the Special Olympics.
Q: Are you married/family life?
A: Spouse, Mark, three children and two grandchildren. All three children graduated from Highland Community Unit School District No. 5.
What do you plan to do if you are elected?
A: Serve as a voice for the children of our district and as a representative of the community.
Q: What do you want the people to know about you?
A: I have dedicated most of my life to protecting the needs of children.
The accomplishments for a board member are impossible to list as an individual since the board is a team of seven individuals who develop and oversee the implementation district policies. All decisions are comprised of hours of discussions and determinations.
During my 14 years serving this community as a board member, I have had the privilege of working with many different board members and dedicated individuals. The team has evolved as board members have changed over the years, however, each individual that has served has offered a tremendous amount of value, foresight, expertise and experience to this district.
When I was appointed to join the board initially, I was mentored by an extremely dedicated and professional board. I learned from the best.
As years have passed, I have continued to be part of an amazing team that works cohesively for our students. We have had many wonderful accomplishments, as well as many painful and heart-wrenching decisions … always keeping our focus on our most valuable asset, our children and their education.
One thing that remains for me is that I am very proud of our district and all the decisions we have made. As a board we must remain fiscally responsible, (and) based on our financial situation with the state, this has been incredibly challenging to say the least.
Even with these challenges, we have an managed to create an incredible team of district employees across the board, from administration, teachers and support staff. I have worked with three superintendents, Jim Burgett and Marvin Warner, until they both retired, and now for the past eight years, Superintendent Michael Sutton, which has been one of our best accomplishments in hiring new leadership.
During my service, I have been part of the strategic planning process and more recently identifying focus areas for the district. While dealing with the financial crisis at the state level and decreasing revenues, we have committed to updating and maintaining our school facilities, expanding our technology by purchasing computers and improving the wireless infrastructure and review/purchase of new textbooks to align with new state standards. All this has been done while balancing the budget following a $1.7 million deficit due to state cuts in general state aid and categorical grants.
I have also been a board member that has been actively involved in IASB training, IASB Governing Committee and The Bulldog Exchange Team.
Duane Clarke
Q: How long have you lived in Highland?
A: Twenty-one years.
Q: Why are you running?
A: To continue the work we have started during my first term on the board.
Q: What do you do for a living?
A: I’m an attorney with Bruckert, Gruenke & Long, P.C.
Q: Tell us about yourself, hobbies, work, etc.
A: I’m a volunteer coach, volunteer board member and president of the Southern Illinois Roughnecks, a youth sports organization.
Q: Are you married/family life?
A: Spouse, Janelle, and three children, who are currently being educated in this district.
A: What do you plan to do if you are elected?
A: Continue to strive for creating a school district that is not only fiscally responsible, but also provides the best education possible for our children.
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
A: I am determined to help this school district during these troubling times that are in part created by the poor financial condition of our state.
During my term, the school board faced a financial crisis in the state of Illinois, which had a drastic effect on our budget. We had to make many difficult decisions, but we were able to balance a budget that at the outset had a $1.7 million deficit.
Even while balancing the budget, the school board was still able to provide a quality education to our children, implement a five-year facilities plan for our district buildings, make improvements to technology in our district, give assistance to our band, which had incredibly old uniforms and equipment, and purchase textbooks for our classrooms. I am proud of what our school board accomplished over the last four years.
Jim Gallatin
Q: Why are you running?
A: Over the past four years, our board has made significant progress in many areas in spite of the limited support of the state of Illinois. I’d like to serve another term to see our work through to completion. I consider my service a civic duty to the community and have a thorough knowledge of the history of the school district.
The quality and stability of the public school has been a lifelong pursuit. It is no less important today as it was when I started teaching in the ’70s. In fact, the institution will be facing new challenges in the coming years on many fronts.
Q: When did you decide to run for the school board?
A: I have learned a lot in my first term and was encouraged to run again by friends and family.
Q: What do you plan to do if you are elected?
A: I plan to listen to the concerns of the community and fellow board members, consider the realities of our access to resources and try to make informed decisions for the good of everyone involved.
Q: What do you do for a living?
A: I am a retired teacher from the Highland School District with 34 years of classroom experience. Currently, I drive the Friends Van one day a week at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Are you married/family life?
A: My wife Suzie and I recently celebrated our 41st wedding anniversary. We have four grown children: Jeremy, Emily, Ben, and Amanda, and four grandchildren, who all attended Highland CUSD, graduating from 1995 to 2002.
Q: Tell us about yourself, hobbies, work, etc.
A: As a retired teacher and coach I enjoy a variety of hobbies, including golf, music, writing and technology. My wife and I enjoy traveling to distant destinations when possible. I also serve on the Zoning Board for the city of Highland and sing in the choir at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. It’s important to me to keep learning, growing, and experiencing new things.
Q: How long have you lived in the area?
A: We moved to Highland in 1978 when I began teaching here and have lived here ever since. We reside on the east end of town in the Cambridge Meadows subdivision.
Q: What do you want the people to know about you?
A: We have made great strides over the past several years through the hard work and expertise of our staff and administration despite the fiscal limitations imposed upon us by the State of Illinois. I have faith in the Highland community’s ability to plan for the future and provide for its citizens through cooperative effort.
I could say that I have enjoyed the board conferences in Chicago. The speakers and panel discussions remind me of my days in college, and I enjoy the big city collegiate atmosphere.
Aside from that I enjoy the interaction with the other board members and, and as a lifelong teacher, having the opportunity to apply my background to educational issues.
