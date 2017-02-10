Highland area police briefs for Jan. 26-Feb. 2

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Woman charged with identity theft
Highland police have charged an Oklahoma woman with allegedly accessing a local business’s account to pay off a her credit card. HPD charged Candance L. Holden, 62, of Whitefield, Okla., with felony identity theft on Feb. 1. HPD Detective Chris Flake said Holden allegedly used account information for Chevron Commercial Inc., to pay off a $1,610 personal Capital One card.
Man faces felony theft charge
Highland police charged Dante A. Pena, 20, of Highland on Feb. 1 with felony retail theft for allegedly taking two pellet pistols, a pellet rifle and other miscellaneous merchandise from Walmart. The charge was enhanced because Pena had a prior retail theft conviction on Jan. 20, 2017. He was also charged with burglary for allegedly entering the store with the intent to commit a theft.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Gregory M. Washburn, 30, of Highland was arrested on Jan. 27 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a retail theft charge. He was transported to the Madison County Jail.
▪ Gregory D. Cook, 30, of Highland was arrested on Feb. 1 on a warrant from Madison County for probation violation. HPD additionally charged him with retail theft over $300 for allegedly taking three Boost Mobile phones, a Bluetooth sound bar, a bottle of Captain Morgan rum, and miscellaneous other items from Walmart. He was taken to the Madison County Jail.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Jan. 26
▪ No tickets issued.
Jan. 27
▪ Chritopher W. Korte, 19, of Highland was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly creating a disturbance at McDonald’s by allegedly cursing and using vulgar language in front of patrons and children.
▪ A juvenile boy, 17, of Highland was charged with domestic battery for allegedly punching his father in the head several times.
Jan. 28
▪ Kenneth Treadwell, 51, of Highland was charged with theft for allegedly taking two package of Newport cigarettes from Schuette’s Market.
Jan. 29
▪ Aaron Niggli, 25, of Highland was charged with not having a valid vehicle registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Lance Still, 31, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Jan. 30
▪ A juvenile boy, 15, of Highland was charged with battery for allegedly grabbing the victim by the backpack and throwing the victim down.
Jan. 31
▪ A juvenile boy, 17, of Donnellson; Christopher W. Korte, 19, of Highland; Ashtyn S. Hartman, 18, of Staunton; and Jackson C. Kannall, 19, of Highland were all charged with disorderly conduct in the same incident for allegedly for all allegedly yelling threats at the victim.
Feb. 1
▪ Thomas Glass, 25, of Cahokia was charged with not having a valid driver’s license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Frank Pearson, 49, of Pocahontas was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ David Davis, 33, of Litchfield was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.
▪ Mary Murphy, 31, of Highland was charged with improper use of registration, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Feb. 2
▪ Clyde Lovett, 52, of Pierron was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Haley Boyer, 35, of Pierron was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
