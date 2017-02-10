Sign-up set to begin for spring health fair in Highland

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland will hold its 2017 Spring Health Fair on Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Highland Knights of Columbus Hall.
All participants must pre-register for an appointment time. Pre-registration will only take place in person, and will be available during the following events listed:
▪ Monday, Feb. 13 from noon to 2 p.m.
▪ Thursday, Feb. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, March 1 from 8 to 10 a.m.
▪ Tuesday, March 7 from 8 to 10 a.m.
▪ Tuesday, March 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.
▪ Thursday, March 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.
▪ Monday, March 13 from noon to 2 p.m.
▪ Friday, March 17 from 8 to 10 a.m.
▪ Tuesday, March 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.
▪ Thursday, March 23 from 8 to 10 a.m.
▪ Monday, March 27 from noon to 2 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, March 29 from 8 to 10 a.m.
▪ Wednesday, March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
▪ Tuesday, April 4 from noon to 2 p.m.
▪ Thursday, April 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.
▪ Tuesday, April 11 from 8 to 10 a.m.
Payment is due at registration to cash, check and credit card accepted.
The will be no separate colleague health fair this year. All colleagues, volunteers, and board members are asked to come to the public health fair on April 18.
Walk-in appointments will begin after 10:15 a.m. on April 18.
Health Fair results will be mailed to participants in approximately three to four weeks after the fair. No results will be mailed or faxed to providers.
Available Testing
Comprehensive Blood Screening ($45): Includes complete blood chemistry; cholesterol and lipids, cardiac risk profile, anemia test, complete blood count, kidney and liver function, thyroid.*
Prostate Specific Agents or PSA ($15): For men only. A doctor uses these results in conjunction with an exam to screen for prostate cancer.
Hemoglobin A1C ($10): For those with or at risk for diabetes. Indicates if treatment measures are working to prevent organ damage.
Vitamin D ($15): For Vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is needed for calcium absorption and strong bones.
Peak Flow Test ($10): Measures lung function.
Bone Density ($5): Heel scanning machine, that screens for Osteoporosis.
Free Screenings: Other tests offered for free at the health fair include blood pressure, dental health, hearing, BMI, and dietitian and nutrition consultation.
*Indicates 10-hour fast required. Fast still requires plenty of water, but food, that includes no hard candy, gum, sugar or sweeteners.
Comments