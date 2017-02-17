See what events are coming up in Highland

JOY Singers to begin spring practice
The Just Older Youth will begin practicing for their spring concert season Monday, March 6, for one hour beginning at 1:30 p.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. Practices will be at the First Baptist Church, 2709 Poplar St. in Highland and under the direction of Linda Driesner.
The theme is movie songs, such as, “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “It Had to Be You,” and “Swinging on a Star,” just to name a few. The show will go on the road in April and end before Memorial Day. The JOY Singers go to area nursing homes and assisted living homes in the Highland area.
Anyone may be a part of this group who would like to go and spread a little cheer to those in the homes. You do not have to read music to belong, just like to sing and have some fun.
For more information, contact the church’s office at 654-4154 or Shirley Dietz at 618-972-1546 or come to practice on March 6 at 1:30 p.m.
Current members are asked to bring their music folders to the church Monday, Feb. 27 between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. to exchange their music for the new selections.
Environmental book club to meet
The Stuck on Earth Book Club will meet at Latzer Library, 1001 9th St. in Highland, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. Discussion will be of the “Sixth Extinction,” by Elizabeth Kolbert (Stephen Colbert’s sister) and global warming caused by use of fossil fuels. Open to the public, everyone is welcome to join the club for the conversation.
City up for award for Home Buyer Program
The city of Highland is up for an Arcus Award for Achievement in Public Policy for its innovative Home Buyer Program.
The Arcus Awards are presented to companies, organizations and institutions that demonstrate exceptional commitment to leading the St. Louis region’s authentic economic strengths and championing a better tomorrow for our region. These awards recognize companies and organizations that make the St. Louis region the best place to live, work and invest.
The fourth annual Arcus Awards, presented by RubinBrown LLP, will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. The Arcus Awards align with the St. Louis Regional Chamber’s One Plan: a clear and comprehensive strategy adopted by a broad community of leaders united for economic prosperity throughout the entire St. Louis bi-state region.
The Arcus Award for Achievement Public Policy honors a company, organization or institution for providing leadership through the creation of a program or initiative that unites the public and private sectors to advance and secure policy necessary to make St. Louis a better place to live, work and invest. Examples of leadership in public policy may include coalitions or initiatives that reduce crime and increase public safety; create true equality for economic opportunity; strengthen connectivity within our region and to the rest of the world; attract, cultivate and retain talent; and bring about good government.
Voting on the award is being done online. Anyone can vote, and there’s no limit to how many times you can vote. Vote at surveymonkey.com/r/arcus4vote. The voting ends at noon Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Feb. 20: Stuffed shells with sauce, Italian blend vegetables, side salad with dressing, fruited gelatin.
Tuesday, Feb. 21: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, buttered rice, Dutch cabbage, pumpkin crumble.
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Roast turkey, baked sweet potato, Parmesan herbed cauliflower, dinner roll with margarine, banana split cake.
Thursday, Feb. 23: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, carrots and onions, glazed applesauce cake.
Friday, Feb. 24: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable medley, pie of the day.
