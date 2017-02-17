Make your spiritual journey part of every day, not just Sunday

There is a story in 2 Kings 4 that I want to share with you. Very briefly, the story goes like this: The baby that Elisha promised to the woman has died. When the woman wanted to rush off to Elisha, her husband said, “Why will you go to him today? It is neither new moon nor Sabbath.”
Now, let me stop you there. This is the danger that many people have when they limit their “religion” to a once a week visit to church. In 2 Kings 4, the husband is asking, “Why would you want him, it’s not Sunday morning?”
So many people box God in, believing that He only works in certain ways, and only on certain days. And so many people only have a Sunday-go-to-meeting concept of the Christian life.
I recently heard it compared to someone who tries to hold their breath. They come to church on Sundays and take a deep breath and hold it until the next Sunday morning (or whenever they get around to going back to church). And they don’t breathe at all during the week. This is the danger that many people have when they limit their “religion” to a once a week visit to church. It is supposed to be a life — 24/7/365.
If you are “holding your breath” until the next time you walk into church, imagine how much of a struggle it is to try to maintain joy for six and a half days? Or maintain peace and confidence? How hard is it to see past the difficulties of life when your face is turning blue? It is no wonder people’s Christian lives are weak an ineffective. It is no wonder people’s lives lack consistency or power.
Why not spend some time with God BETWEEN Sundays? Take some breaths through the day — every day. Breathe through prayer. Breathe through Bible reading. Breathe through listening to God. But please, breathe! Make your spiritual journey part of every day of your week, not just “the Sabbath.”
Pastor Larry Wise,
Highland Community Church
