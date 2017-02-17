Highland area police briefs

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
ISP warns of phone scam
The Illinois State Police (ISP) is warning the public of a phone scam that is currently circulating throughout the state. Several individuals have reported to the ISP that they have received telephone calls from an individual(s) discussing the ISP pension fund, and requesting they send money immediately.
The phone number associated with the calls has been faked to appear as a legitimate ISP telephone number with a Springfield area code of (217), in a practice known as “caller ID spoofing.” The ISP wants to inform the public these calls are not coming from the ISP. Citizens should be wary of calls soliciting money regardless of the phone number the call is made from, particularly if threats are made by the caller or they become pushy.
The ISP will never call to solicit money on behalf of the Department or ask you to send money for any reason. The ISP encourages those that believe they have been the victim of this phone scam to call the ISP at 847-294-4400 to file a report.
For information on different types of phone scams and indicators of phone scams please visit the Illinois Attorney General website or the Federal Trade Commission at:
▪ illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/consumers/phonescams.html
▪ consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts
Madigan: Hang up on phony tech support scam calls
Attorney General Lisa Madigan is alerting Illinois residents to a current wave of phone scams in which callers pose as computer security experts in an attempt to gain access to computer networks to download software that may contain viruses.
Madigan’s office has seen a recent increase in complaints about these scam calls from Illinois residents and employees in her office.
Callers inform people that they have identified a problem on their computer and direct people to call a toll-free number for assistance. If people call the toll-free number, they will likely be prompted to unknowingly allow remote access to their computer. This allows scammers to access personal information and allows them to install malware, viruses or keylogging software to record personal information.
“If you receive a call claiming your computer has a problem, hang up immediately,” Madigan said. “I encourage people to contact my office if they want to determine whether a call or message they received is a scam.”
Contact Madigan’s office by visiting her website, illinoisattorneygeneral.gov, or by calling one of her Consumer Fraud Hotlines: 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago), 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield), or 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale).
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Ronnie G. Midgett, 18, of Collinsville, was arrested by HPD on Feb. 5 on a warrant from Edwardsville police for failure to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge. Midgett was turned over to Edwardsville police.
▪ William Matthew Dixon Jr., 32, of Pocahontas, was arrested by HPD on Feb. 6 on a warrant from Troy police for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license. HPD additionally charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis.
▪ Michelle L. Boyer, 45, of Alhambra, was arrested by HPD on a felony fugitive from justice warrant on Feb. 8 from St. Louis County, Mo., for larceny.
▪ Larry M. Smith, 35, of Highland, was arrested on Feb. 9 on a warrant on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a domestic battery charge. He was taken to jail.
Man faces battery charge
John D. Brandes, 39, of Highland, was arrested by HPD on Feb. 6 on a warrant for aggravated battery. Police allege Brandes punched a man over the age of 60 in the back of the head, causing the man to suffer a concussion.
Man faces felony pot charge
Highland police charged Mickael U. Aniebonam, 27, of Collinsville, on Feb. 8 with felony delivery of cannabis, more than 30 and less than 500 grams.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Feb. 3
▪ Tyler V. Deichmann, 23, of Highland, was charged with domestic battery for allegedly grabbing a female roommate by the throat and pushing her down.
▪ A juvenile boy, 16, and Christopher J. Bland, 18, both of Highland, were each charged with trespass to real property in the same incident for allegedly entering a building the the 600 block of 13th Street that is posted with multiple no trespassing signs.
▪ Christopher W. Korte, 19, and a juvenile boy, 15, both of Highland, were each charged with disorderly conduct in the same incident for allegedly engaging in a fight in the city Square.
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland, was charged with failure to stop/yield at an intersection.
Feb. 4
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland, was charged with speeding.
Feb. 5
▪ Patricia Marie Brown, 20, and Patricia Louise Brown, 53, both of Highland, were each charged with retail theft in the same incident on Feb. 5. Police said the pair are mother and daughter and allegedly taking miscellaneous items from Walmart. The charge against the elder Brown was enhanced to a felony because she had a prior conviction for burglary, police said.
▪ Angela White, 41, of Highland, was charged with speeding.
▪ William Miller, 18, of Collinsville, was charged with driving without a valid license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and not having a valid vehicle registration.
Feb. 6
▪ Joseph Tannahill, 23, of Pocahontas, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoke license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Joshua Lasica, 18, of Highland, was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.
▪ Brandi Starko, 33, of Highland, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Feb. 7
▪ Jackson Kannall, 19, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, not having a driver’s license on his person, and using an electronic communication device while driving.
▪ Johnathon Mazur, 33, of Highland, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
▪ Joshua Burke, 18, of Highland, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license and having an expired vehicle registration.
Feb. 8
▪ Travis A. Tiek, 39, of Alton, was charged with criminal trespass to property for allegedly remaining on land of the victim after receiving multiple notices to depart.
▪ Heather Potthast, 28, of Highland, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
