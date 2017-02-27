Help “stomp out cancer” at chicken and beer dance in Highland

The kickoff for this year’s Relay for Life of Highland will be held Saturday, March 4 with a chicken and beer dance.
The event will be held at the Highland Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Illinois Route 143. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The evening will include chicken and beer, a silent auction, music and dancing. Those attending are encouraged to bring sides and snacks to share.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets, contact Barbie at 618-570-4698 or Karie at 618-558-0038.
The kickoff serves as a fun way for people to get together for a good cause and to build excitement for the Relay. In addition to enjoying the food and entertainment, you can sign up a team, join a team, register as a survivor, make a donation, purchase a luminaria, join the committee or just learn more about the Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.
This year’s community-wide relay will be held at Glik Park on June 24. The event will feature a variety of activities and competitions to raise funds for the American Cancer Society, celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise awareness of cancer and cancer prevention.
This will be the 33rd year for Relay for Life and the 13th year for the event in Highland. The Relay event this summer begins with a free dinner for cancer survivors and guests, followed by the opening ceremony and survivors’ lap. Another highlight is the luminaria ceremony at 9 p.m. Activities continue throughout the evening until the closing.
Anyone interested in corporate sponsorship, registering a team, or serving on the steering committee, or learning more about Relay and are unable to attend the kickoff, contact Joy Krouper, event lead, at 618-409-7864, or email at joygirl1998@yahoo.com.
