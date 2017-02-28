Oh, heavens! Highland Community Chorus to begin fourth season

The Highland Community Chorus will continue its fourth season with its memorial concert, “Look to the Heavens” on March 11 and 12.
“In times of uncertainty, stress and loss, we look to the heavens for comfort. Through the gift of music, we express our hopes and feelings, and in return find peace,” Luanne Murphy, director of the Highland Community Chorus, said of the concept behind the concert.
The Saturday, March 11 performance will be at 7:30 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy. Sunday’s concert will be held at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1412 Ninth Street in Highland.
Advance tickets for the concert are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. They are now available online at highlandcommunitychorus.org or at FCB bank, 111 Walnut St. in Highland, or from a chorus member. Tickets at the door are $12.
This second memorial concert by HCC is offered in memory of loved ones in families, communities, the country and the world. Musical offerings will express thanksgiving for the blessings received, remembrance for those who have gone before, and joy for the ways love has entered lives.
“I am excited to present our second memorial concert. We had such a great response two years ago at the first one; I think our audiences appreciated the special remembrance for their loved ones,” Murphy said.
She hopes would-be concert-goers don’t get the impression that the music will be somber, though.
“Some of the pieces are touching and poignant; others are joyful, and all are uplifting. Our aim is for listeners to feel comforted, refreshed and inspired by this music,” she said.
Concert-goers will hear familiar hymn tunes such as “Be Thou My Vision” and “The Road Home,” upbeat pieces such as “Yonder Come Day,” newly composed octavos by Daniel Elder, and more.
During the concert, the chorus will be joined by Helen Bednara, a talented bassoonist from Troy. She will play a concerto by Antonio Vivaldi and “Vocalise” by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Vivaldi (1678-1741) was an Italian Baroque composer, virtuoso violinist, teacher and cleric. Born in Venice, he is recognized as one of the greatest Baroque composers, and his influence during his lifetime was widespread across Europe. Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) was a Russian pianist, composer, and conductor of the late-Romantic period, some of whose works are among the most popular in the classical repertoire.
If you would like to remember a loved one in a special way, you can make a donation to the chorus of any amount, and his or her name will be listed on the “In Memoriam” page in the program. Visit highlandcommunitychorus.org to make a memorial, or call Murphy at 618-791-8408.
If supporters would like to donate to the growth of the chorus, they may see the “Contributions and Support” page on the website and download the donor form. At all the suggested giving levels, season tickets are given as a thank-you gift. Season ticket holders also enjoy preferential seating.
