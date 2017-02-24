Highland area police briefs

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Highland police issue scam alert
The Highland Police Department received a report on Feb. 14 that a resident was contacted by an individual purporting to be from the city of Highland and trying to collect an overdue utility bill.
If you believe that you have been contacted by someone impersonating the city of Highland and demanding payment for utilities, hang up the phone and call city hall at 618-654-9891. Do not give the caller your credit card number over the phone or any form of payment.
The city of Highland will never call you and demand your bank account information over the phone or inform you to go to an ATM and deposit money for payment, police said. The city of Highland only conducts business during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
HPD seeks man in connection with Walmart thefts
Highland Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they believe is a person of interest in a string of thefts at area Walmarts.
According to Sgt. Carl Schlarmann, the man pictured in the surveillance footage appears to be about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with a goatee. Schlarmann said police have pictures of him wearing a Blues knit cap and a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. In other photos, he is wearing a camouflage coat.
Schlarmann said that there were several additional thefts he may be connected to outside of Highland Police Department’s jurisdiction.
“The (thefts) we are looking into were within the last week,” Schlarmann said.
Walmart’s loss prevention team is working with police to provide more photos and surveillance footage.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the police department at 654-2131.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Logan A. Runge, 22, of Highland was arrested on Feb. 11 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license. He was released by a judge on his own recognizance.
▪ Warren E. Turner Jr., 39, of Highland was arrested on Feb. 11 on a warrant from Highland police for failure to appear in court on a domestic battery charge. He was released by a judge on his own recognizance.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Feb. 9
▪ No tickets issued.
Feb. 10
▪ A juvenile boy, 17, of Troy was charged with theft for allegedly taking a tie-die T-shirt, sales book and a wireless charging dock from Walmart.
▪ Drelyn Wright, 20, of Pocahontas was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Feb. 11
▪ Timothy Schuette, 60, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
Feb. 12
▪ Amy Howard, 21, of Belleville was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.
Feb. 13
▪ No tickets issued.
Feb. 14
▪ Two juvenile boys, one 17 and the other 16 years old, both of Highland, were charged with damage to property after riding their bikes through wet cement in an area that had been blocked off by the city of Highland, causing damage to the wet concrete the city had just poured.
▪ Mary Edwards, 40, of Highland was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
Feb. 15
▪ Jordan Howard, 26, of Alhambra was charged with driving without a valid license.
▪ Peter Fowler, 33, of Highland was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving while having a suspended/revoked license, driving under the influence of alcohol, and improper lane usage.
Feb. 16
▪ Matthew Wiese, 38, Glen Carbon was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
Comments