See what events are coming up in Highland

HPD to hold class in women’s self defense
The Highland Police Department will be offering a 2 1/2 -hour self-defense class for women sponsored by the National Self Defense Institute.
The class is designed for women ages 16 and older and covers basic self-defense tactics and self-awareness information. It is designed to teach women how to prevent a possible attack and provides effective self-defense options should an attack occur.
The class is free of charge and limited to 30 female participants. It will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Highland Community Church, 2307 Broadway in Highland.
To register, you must contact the Highland Police Department at (618)-654-2131. Registration deadline is Monday, March 6 by 6 p.m. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian also enrolling in the class.
This will be the final offering this spring, and it will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Masons to hold sausage supper
Highland Masonic Lodge 583 will hold its 63rd annual Old Swiss Sausage Supper from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Highland Masonic Temple, 721 9th St., on Sunday, Feb. 26. Cost for the all-you-can-eat meal is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and kids 5 and under eat free. Carry-out and drive-thru meals are $10. Call 618-654-8800 for more information.
Chamber to host Mardi Gas party
The Highland Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Mardi Gras Carnival as the theme at its annual fundraiser. It will be held at the Sharpshooters Lindendale Ballroom Feb. from 5:30 to 10 p.m. The evening will feature Samba dancers demonstrating the traditional Carnival dance. There will be an opportunity after the demonstration for attendees to learn this Latin form of dance. Attendees can expect a unique meal with a Cajun flare catered by Cygan-Delaney and of course Hurricanes will be on special in the bar.
The silent auction will be digital again this year. Anyone interested in the auction items can bid online at highland17.gesture.com. A sampling of the items to bid on include a gentleman’s basket, a Jacuzzi suite stay, a diamond ring, page for a day, a ride home from school in a firetruck, a night at the Fox, a round of golf for four at the Club of Porto Cima (a Jack Nicklaus course) and many more. For those attending the event we will be raffling off a beautiful pair of diamond earrings donated by Lee’s Loans Jewelry and More.
Proceeds support the ongoing mission of the Highland Chamber of Commerce. For more information contact the Chamber Office at 618-654-3721.
FFA to host member auction
Friends and supporters of the Highland FFA and alumni are invited to attend the annual Highland FFA and Alumni Member Auction on Thursday, March 2 in the Highland High School Commons/Kennel. Doors open and bidder registration begins at 6 p.m. Registration will continue through the free chili dinner. The auction will follow the dinner in the Kennel.
FFA members will be auctioned off for a four-hour period of work. During the auction, prospective buyers will bid on a per-hour basis. The highest bidder will receive four hours of work from the FFA member purchased.
Relevant Pregnancy Options Center to host banquet
Relevant Pregnancy Options Center in Highland will host its Celebration of Life Banquet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Highland. The guest speaker will be Nikole Robles. For more information, call the center at 654-3732 or go online at relevantoptions.org.
Bowling tournament to benefit animal shelter
Come support the Highland Animal Shelter by having fun bowling Scotch doubles.
This family-friendly event will take place Friday, March 3 at Hi Top Bowl in Highland. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., and bowling will start at 7 p.m. There will three games at a cost of $20 per bowler or $40 per couple, shoes are included. Cost for kids ages 14 and under is $15 per bowler; bumpers can be requested.
There will be cash prizes for each game, 50-50, and a silent auction.
Contact Brandi Kinzel Brown by call or text at 618-604-2547 or by email at has.secretary2016@yahoo.com.
Garden Club to hold garage sale
The Highland Garden Club will be having a garage sale March 2 and 3 at the Highland American Legion Hall, located at 1130 New Trenton Road. The club will be selling jewelry, purses, accessories, household and holiday items, books and much more. Hours will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 3. Proceeds from this sale will help fund the club’s work at Glik Park, Lila’s Garden and other garden projects.
Hard Road Theatre to host trivia night
Hard Road Theatre will be holding a trivia night Saturday, March 4 at the John Wildi Masonic Temple, located at 721 9th St. in Highland. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m.
The cost is $100 per team with a maximum of eight people per team. There is a limit of 15 tables, so it is advised that you reserve a table ahead of time. Trivia questions are general knowledge questions. There will be free snacks. Soda and water will be available for purchase, and alcohol is permitted at the venue.
In addition to the trivia contest, there will be a 50-50 drawing, a silent auction, and a table decorating contest. Items available for bid in the silent auction include autographs from Hollywood celebrities, St. Louis Cardinals tickets, tickets to Stages St. Louis, amusement park passes, original Broadway memorabilia, gift baskets, and over 25 other items.
Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theater organization committed to providing the greater Highland area with high-quality, affordable, live productions.
For more information about the trivia night, information about Hard Road’s upcoming season, or to reserve a table for the trivia night, email tom@hardroad.org or call 217-556-6399.
Knights of Columbus to hold Lenten fish fries
The Highland Knights of Columbus will hold a Lenten fish fries, beginning Ash Wednesday, March 1, and every Friday through Lent, including Good Friday, April 14. Serving will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cod plates are $10. There will also be sandwiches, crab rangoon, shrimp, chicken tenders and baked fish available. Free delivery will be available to shut-ins in Highland area. Call 618-654-9049. Carry-outs will also be available. The KC hall is located at 12454 Illinois Route 143 in Highland. Proceeds benefit Knights of Columbus local charities.
Garden club to discuss “The flora of Ecuador”
The Highland Garden Club will hold its first meeting of 2017 on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Korte Recreation Center. The program will be “The flora of Ecuador,” given by Garden Club vice president John Johnson. Ecuador has 10 percent of all plants in existence. 2017 directories will be distributed to members at this meeting. Guests are always welcome to attend club meetings. For more information or to join, call Garden Club president Kay Gaines at 654-5987.
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Feb. 27: Meatloaf, baked potato, cauliflower with cheese sauce, bread with margarine, fruit crisp.
Tuesday, Feb. 28: Salisbury Steak, buttered egg noodles, steamed Brussels sprouts, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Wednesday, March 1: Herbed pork roast, baked sweet potato, peas, dinner roll, angel food cake with fruit.
Thursday, March 2: Crispy chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomato, tater tots, oatmeal cookie, fruit cocktail.
Friday, March 3: Fried fish, vinegar dressing cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, bread, frosted peanut butter cake.
Comments