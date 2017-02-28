Lane closures set on I-70 from Prairie Road to Baumann Road

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced there will be intermittent lane closures in each direction on I-70 from Prairie Road (mile post 26) to Baumann Road (mile post 33) near Highland beginning Wednesday, March 1, weather permitting.
These lane restrictions will be necessary to make repairs to the pavement. Traffic will be maintained utilizing message boards, flaggers, signs and other traffic control devices. This work is expected to be completed by the end of March.
All lanes will be open to peak hour traffic during the following times:
▪ Eastbound I-70: Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.
▪ Westbound I-70: Monday through Friday from 6 to 8 a.m.
▪ Eastbound and westbound I-70: Fridays from noon until midnight.
The contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation/Keeley & Sons Inc. Joint Venture of Mascoutah. John Adcock is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the area. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at 618-346-3352.
Additional information is available at stl-traffic.org.
