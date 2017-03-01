Around the area: See events are coming up in towns around Highland

Marine
Lions club to host pancake & sausage breakfast
The Marine Lions Club will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake and homemade whole-hog pork sausage breakfast Sunday, March 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Marine Lions Club, 406 E. Division St. in Marine.
Breakfast includes pancakes, homemade whole-hog pork sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and juice. Prices are $8 for adults; $3 for children ages 4-14; and children 3 and under eat free. All carryouts are $8.
Proceeds will go to the Marine Lions Club and the Gravius Memorial Library. The Marine Lions Club is part of Lions Club International with special interest in aiding the blind and deaf. The local club holds fundraising activities not only for international projects but also local projects. The Lions Club supports the Gravius Memorial Library, a private library which does not receive any tax money, in its efforts to continue offering library services to the residents of the Marine area.
Grantfork
Public input sought on Pocahontas Road project
The village of Grantfork will be holding a public meeting to discuss and seek comments concerning the possibility of getting a Community Development Block Grant from Madison County Community Development for the purpose of completing a road improvement and stormwater drainage project for Pocahontas Road (Main Street).
In conjunction to the CDBG meeting, the village will also be conducting a public meeting to discuss and seek comments on Grantfork’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan. Both meetings will be going on simultaneously.
Theses public meetings will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at the Grantfork Village Hall, 205 Rock St., prior to the start of the regular monthly Village Board meeting.
Village planning centennial events
The Grantfork Centennial Committee (GCC) are busy with plans to make the village’s centennial celebration Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 a huge success.
Lawrence Schwartz is putting together a book of historical events for the village. He is asking that families send information to him to be put in the book. Any information will be considered and pictures of early days will be included. Pictures will be scanned and the originals returned. The type of information he is looking for would be:
▪ When your family first moved to Grantfork, where you lived?
▪ Did you own a business?
▪ Did your family work for an established business in Grantfork?
▪ What school did you go to?
▪ Any family history about winters, summers, crops.
▪ Memberships in any church, organizations, sports.
These are just a few topics, but any information on families will be welcome. Contact Schwartz at 618-675-2883 orlawshir@agtelco.com
Events that have already been planned include a beard contest (better get started guys), old machinery and trucks show, vintage ball games and a pie baking contest. There will be T-shirts and Grantfork calendars for sale. Bluegrass bands will play both nights.
The next committee meeting will be on March 9 at 7 p.m at the senior center. Everyone is welcome to come to the meeting and just listen or add any ideas you may have.
For further information, contact Wendy Heilig Reinacher at 618-444-2520 or Amy Diesen Marcus at 618-675-3445 or follow on Facebook at Grantfork Centennial Celebration.
Pierron
Church to hold chicken dinner
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron will hold its annual chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Cost is $10 for adults and carry-outs and $4 for children ages 6-12.
Troy
Chamber to host Community Expo at Triad
Is your family is looking for a fun night of activities? If so, be sure to put Thursday, March 9 on your calendar. The Troy / Maryville / St. Jacob / Marine Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Family Friendly Fun Community Expo at Triad High School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. that night.
“The Expo is geared for families who want to learn about local businesses and local non-profit organizations” said Dawn Mushill, chamber executive director. “We have changed up our event to include more activities, provided by our vendors.”
There will also be food for sale by the Triad Band Parents and much more.
The Easter Bunny will be on hand so be sure to bring your camera. You will find children’s activities, including arts, crafts, drawings and other activities. There will also be fun for adults with many attendance prizes and a tasting of some local restaurants.
Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
For more information, visit troymaryvillecoc.com or call the chamber office at 667-8769.
VFW Auxiliary to host gumbo cook-off
The Troy VFW Auxiliary is sponsoring a Gumbo Cook Off Challenge at the Troy VFW, located on 123 W. Market St. in downtown Troy, on Saturday, March 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. Awards announced at 6:30 p.m., followed by a D.J. and karaoke with L&L Music Factory. Wristbands are $5 to taste all gumbo entries. The tasters are the judges. For more information, call 618-667-8387.
Hamel
Boy Scouts to hold spaghetti /mostaccioli dinner
Boy Scout Troop 91 will host its annual all-you-can-eat spaghetti/mostaccioli dinner Sunday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hamel Community Center. The menu will include spaghetti, mostaccioli, green beans, salad, applesauce, bread, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade. There will also be a silent auction. Adults and all carry-outs are $9. Children ages 4-12 are $5, and children 3 years old and under eat free.
East Alton
Madison Co. retired teachers to meet
The next meeting of Madison County Retired Teachers Unit 2 will be Tuesday, March 14 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 10 N. Center St. in East Alton.
The program for the meeting will be a presentation by Nancy Orvill, master gardener at Village Gardens in Godfrey. She will speak about, “The birds and the bees and the butterflies.” She will have hint and tips for home gardeners.
Also present will be Larry Newman, member benefits representative. He will be available for individual questions before the meeting.
Madison County Retired Teachers welcomes all retired educators or those interested in education to join its organization and attend our meetings. Future meeting dates are June 6 at Castelli’s Restaurant at 255 (Moonlight) in Fosterburg. On Sept. 9, there will be a trip to Stages to see “South Pacific.”
Registration for the March 14 meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at 11 and lunch at 11:30. The cost of the lunch buffet, provided by the ladies of the church, will be $15, payable when you register. Reservations should be made by March 7. To make reservations, or for more information, contact Mary at 618-656-8655.
