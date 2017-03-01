Looking for things to do in Highland? Click here.

Education
Optimists donate to rehab Lindenthal playground
The Highland School District recently received a $6,000 gift from the Highland Optimist Club for construction of a preschool playground on the Lindenthal Campus.
The height of the existing playground equipment at Highland Primary exceeded recommendations for preschool use. The 2,052 square foot enclosed play area has a soft rubber surface to cushion falls and contains equipment appropriate for use by 3- to 5-year-old children.
“The Optimists sure came through for us and our youngest students,” said Julie Korte, Highland Primary Principal.
Retiring Optimist president Jay Korte dedicated his $5,000 president’s project toward construction of the playground. His contribution was supplemented by an additional $1,000 through the Helping Hands in the Community Grant from the Allstate Foundation. This was made possible through an application on behalf of Optimist member Dean Schuepback, an agency owner with Allstate.
“The Highland Optimist Club donates tens of thousands of dollars each year to the youth of our community, from academic clubs to sports programs to the Latzer Children’s Library,” Jay Korte said. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to assist Highland Primary with their need of a playground dedicated to pre-K age students. This is an age group that our club doesn’t often have opportunities to impact.”
Highland School District officials said they sincerely appreciated the continued support of the Optimist Club.
School to show film, host discussion on heroin
Highland Elementary School, 1600 Lindenthal in Highland, will host a screening of “The Heroin Project” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. The documentary by Edwardsville filmmakers Ashley Seering and Cory Byers looks at the heroin epidemic in Madison County and how it affects the entire community. The event is being sponsored by the Highland Education Association and is free to the public. Following the movie, there will be a discussion panel.
Legion to host concealed carry class for vets
The American Legion Post 439 in Highland, in conjunction with Precision Outfitters, will sponsor a special one-day concealed carry class Thursday, March 9 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a one-hour break for lunch.
Any eligible veteran, DD214, driver’s license or official state identification is required, and a FOID card and notebook are optional.
While a pistol may be provided, those wishing to utilize their own pistols should bring at least 30 rounds of ammo for their concealable pistol (any caliber, with an 8-inch barrel or less).
This is a limited class, and those interested should reserve their space by calling the American Legion at 618-654 4062.
Meetings
Anderson, Dugger cemetery associations to meet
The Anderson Cemetery Association and Dugger Cemetery Association will both meet Thursday, March 2 at the Highland Home, 1600 Walnut St. in Highland. The Anderson will be at 6 p.m., and the Dugger meeting will be at 7 p.m., followed by a preview tour of the Highland Home Museum. Call Roland Harris at 654-5005 or 618-303-0082 for details of very important meeting about merger.
Gullick Cemetery Association to meet
The annual meeting of the Gullick Cemetery Association will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Bethany Community Center, 14200 Rogier Road in Highland. At the meeting, four trustees and one alternate will be elected.
Faded and withered flowers should be removed from the cemetery by April 1, which is the date of the spring workday at the cemetery. The workday will begin at 1 p.m. that Saturday. The rain date for the work day will be April 8. All are welcome to help. Call 654-7884 with any questions.
Also, the board of trustees is always look and grateful for any donations and support. Monetary gifts may be sent to treasurer Mrs. Harriet Barth Potthast at 774 Leroy Road, Highland, IL 62249.
League of Writers to hold writing clinic
The Highland League of Writers will conduct a writing clinic from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers.
Sale
Hospital auxiliary to host sale
The St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary will have a “Repeat Performance Sale” of gently used purses, scarfs and women’s accessories from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 in the Ungacta Conference Center at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.
Also, the auxiliary is looking for volunteers, so ask any member or stop by the gift shop in the hospital for more information. There are several opportunities available throughout the hospital for volunteering. For more information, contact the gift shop at 654-2592.
Food
First Baptist to hold spaghetti dinner
On Saturday, March 11, the Board of Christian Education of Highland’s First Baptist Church will hold its fourth annual VBS (Very Blessed Spaghetti) Dinner and Silent Auction. Doors open at 5 p.m. for diners to have time to check out the many silent auction items and start making bids before dinner starts at 6 p.m. The sit-down dinner, which will be served by the C.E. board members and youth, will feature spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic toast, dessert, and beverage.
Silent auction items — ranging from a variety of gift baskets to gift certificates, hand-made items, free lunch and dinner offers, and tickets to sporting events — will be on display and open for bidding from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for adults; $4 for kids ages 6-12, and children 5 and under eat free. Tickets may be purchased in advance from any C.E. board member or at the door the night of the event.
Proceeds from the dinner and silent auction will support a number of youth programs which First Baptist Church of Highland offers all interested youth in the Highland area. Those programs include vacation Bible school, which will be held June 12-16 this year; Discovery Club for students from pre-K to fifth grade; and “Pop into the Word” Student Ministry activities, which are open to any interested Highland youth ages 14-24. Discovery Club meets each Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. throughout the school year. “Pop into the Word” meets each Sunday evening at 5 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Highland is located at 2709 Poplar St. For more information, call 654-4145, check out the website fbchighland.org follow the church on Facebook, or email fbcoffice@fbchighland.org.
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, March 6: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, bread and margarine, peach pie.
Tuesday, March 7: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, bread and margarine, luscious fruit dessert.
Wednesday, March 8: Cheeseburger on bun, relish plate, French fries, ice cream.
Thursday, March 9: Resident’s choice.
Friday, March 10: Butter crumb fish, baked potato, creamed corn, bread and margarine, banana pudding parfait.
Comments