Looking for things to do in Highland? Click here.

1:16 St. Clair County officials make their case for sales tax referendums Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

5:06 Teachers union president reacts to school district's plan to reduce deficit

0:18 Tree falls over on power line in Belleville

1:41 Okawville Rockets knock off Carrollton to reach Class 1A sectional final

15:13 Eckert, Cook give opening statements at Belleville mayoral candidate forum

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband