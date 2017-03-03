Highland area police briefs: Feb. 17-23

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Greenville inmate gets six more months for drug possession
Mario L. Gordon, 37, of Chicago was sentenced to six month imprisonment on Feb. 23 for possession of a controlled substance inside the federal prison at Greenville.
Gordon’s sentence must be served consecutively to his original 2002 sentence of three years for possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
At his change of plea hearing, Gordon admitted that he had possessed “K-2,” a form of synthetic marijuana, on July 1, 2016 while he was an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Greenville.
Man charged with driving stolen car in Marine
On Friday, Feb. 17, officers of the Marine Police Department responded to the 600 block of N. Duncan St. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The caller stated the vehicle had been driving slowly in the area.
Police stopped the vehicle, which they said was being driven by Joseph G. Carter, 46, of Belleville. Carter was taken into custody for driving on a revoked driver’s license and transported to the Marine Police Department. While at the police department, officers received a call from the owner of the vehicle which Carter was allegedly driving, who reported the vehicle as stolen.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and a felony warrant was issued Carter for theft of a motor vehicle. Carter’s bond was set at $100,000.
Man stopped for speeding in Marine school zone faces cocaine charge
On Friday, Feb. 10, officers of the Marine Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for allegedly doing 48 mph in a posted 20 mph school zone when children were present.
Police said that further investigation during the traffic stop revealed Abraham B. Spicer, 22, of Breese was in possession of a bag which contained a substance believed to be cocaine.
Police also said that once the substance was located, Spicer resisted as officers were attempting to take him into custody.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14 the above case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and a felony warrant was issued on Spicer for felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer. Spicer’s bond was set at $15,000.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Kelly D. Fitzpatrick, 41, of O’Fallon was arrested on Feb. 19 on a warrant from Glen Carbon police for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license. Fitzpatrick posted bond and was released.
▪ Nicole A.M. Wilcox, 28, of Granite City was arrested on Feb. 22 on a warrant from Granite City police for failure to appear in court on a theft charge. She was released to the Granite City Police Department.
▪ Clinton L. Sensabaugh, 53, of Highland was arrested on Feb. 23 on a warrant from St. Jacob for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended/revoked license. He was released to the St. Jacob Police Department.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Feb. 17
▪ McKenzie Swift, 22, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Feb. 18
▪ Joshua Amos, 26, of Staunton was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.
▪ Jesse Vincent, 25, of Highland was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol and improper passing.
▪ Devon Sumstorff, 25, of Highland was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.
▪ Kimberly Gan, 45, of Greenville was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
Feb. 19-21
▪ No tickets issued.
Feb. 22
▪ Timothy J. Weiss, 55, of Highland was charged with assault for allegedly verbally and physically threatened to cause harm to the victim, thereby placing the victim in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery.
Feb. 23
▪ Jennifer Garcia, 41, of Maryville was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration.
Comments