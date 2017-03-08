Wellen, LaPorta earn Class 3A accolades

Highland senior Madison Wellen was named to the Associated Press Class 3A All-State Girls Basketball Team.
Wellen, a 5-9 senior, is a AP Class 3A Honorable Mention All-State selection after helping the Lady Bulldogs go 29-4, reel off 21 wins in a row, win their fourth consecutive Mississippi Valley Conference championship and repeat as regional champions. A key player on the Bulldogs team that placed third in the Class 3A state tournament a year ago, Wellen averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, two assists and three steals per game for a Bulldogs team that finished 29-4 and reached the Class 3A sectional title game.
Wellen and Alex LaPorta, a 6-0 senior forward, were both named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A Girls Basketball All-State Team.
Wellen was a IBCA All-State Third Team selection, while LaPorta was chosen as a IBCA All-State Honorable Mention.
LaPorta averaged 13.8 points and was one of the St. Louis Metro area’s top rebounders at 12.9 boards per game. She also finished second on Highland in assists (3.15) and second in steals (2.67).
