Around the Area: See upcoming events in towns around Highland

Alhambra
Township sets annual meeting date
Alhambra Township will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. April 11 at the Alhambra Township Center.
Other regular meeting dates for 2017 will be held on March 13, April 11 (immediately following annual meeting), May 8, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
All meetings are held at the Alhambra Township Center at 7 p.m., unless otherwise specified.
For questions, contact Township Clerk Patty Take at 618-488-7020.
Hitz to host Mazzio’s night
The Hitz Home Auxiliary will be holding a Mazzio’s fundraiser for the Hitz Memorial Nursing Home on Monday, March 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. The Hitz Home will receive tips and a portion of the profits from food purchased at Mazzio's Pizza in Highland.
PTO holding fundraisers
The Norwex household product fundraiser will be available from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. in the school library on Thursday, March 9 during Family Math Night at Alhambra Primary School. Proceeds will benefit the Center Schools PTO.
Orders for Butter Braids and TJ Pizza need to be turned in with the money for orders by March 10.
There’s a change of date, the next PTO meeting. It will be on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Alhambra Primary.
Fire department offering scholarship
The Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department memorial scholarship is again being offered. One $500 scholarship is to be awarded to a high school senior. Applicants must reside within Alhambra Fire Protection District. Applications will be available at Highland High School office or can be picked up by calling John Mindrup at 618-409-3941. The deadline for returned applications is April 5.
Trenton
Learn to use your Apple iPad, take video on your iPhone
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will be offering a class entitled “Learn to Use Your Apple iPad” at the Trenton Education Center on Thursday, March 23 and Thursday, March 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The registration number for this class is COED 8060 TR01E.
Students will learn to get the most out of their investment and they learn to use all of the bells and whistles included with their Apple gadget. Students are reminded to bring along a fully charged iPad, all cords and passwords. Cost for this course is $30.
The center will also be offering a class entitled “Smartphone Videography: The Basics and Beyond” at the Trenton Education Center on Monday, March 27 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration number for this class is COED 5061 TR01E.
Students will learn the secrets to shooting and editing great video using just a smartphone as they are taught how to create a short storyboard, shoot engaging video, record needed audio and much more. Participants are asked to bring their charged smartphones and ensure their phone has a minimum of three gigs of storage space available before class. Cost for this class is $15.
For more information or to register for either class, contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475. Space is limited, so register early. All students must pre-register for these workshops.
Marine
Historical society to meet
The Marine Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13 in the Marine Township Senior Citizen Center. The guest speaker will be Jay Boulanger of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, who will speak about honoring veterans at their funerals. Further discussion will also be held about the Marine Area Veterans Memorial in the Village Park. All are invited to attend the meeting.
Troy
UCC to hold sausage dinner
Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center St. in Troy, will hold its annual sausage dinner Sunday, March 12. The buffet-style dinner will include grilled pork sausage, sauerkraut, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, coffee, tea and dessert. Cost to dine in for adults is $10, children 5 to 10 years old are $5, and kids 4 years and under eat free. Carryouts are $10. Call 618-667-6535 for curbside service.
Breese
Church to host chicken & roast beef dinner
St. Dominic Catholic Church, 345 N. Clinton St. in Breese, will host its spring chicken and roast beef dinner Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The all-you-can-eat dinner features, fried chicken, roast beef, homemade dressing, and homemade pies and desserts. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and kids 5 and under eat free. Carryouts are available. For delivery, call 618-526-4342 during dinner hours.
New Douglas
Fire department to host breakfast
The New Douglas Fire Department will host its seventh Sausage, Pancakes and More Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at the New Douglas Firehouse, 105 E. Allen St.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast consists of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, homemade donuts and drinks. Cost is $8 for adults and carryouts, $5 for children ages 5 to 10, and kids 4 and under eat free.
The fire department is also are taking advance orders for fresh sausage. Link or bulk 5-pound packages are available for $3 per pound. You may call you order to 217-456-6221. Leave a message and you will be called back. Or, you can email to newdouglasfire@gmail.com. Remember to include your name and phone number. All orders are due by March 10. Orders can be picked up at the firehouse on March 18 from 9 a.m. until noon or on March 19 at the breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Register now for spring Rec Plex classes
Registration for spring classes at the New Douglas Township Park and Rec Plex, 310 S. Main St. in New Douglas, is now underway.
Classes begin for ballet on March 14, gymnastics on March 15 and taekwondo on March 17, and will end the week of May 13. Fees are due on the beginning date of the classes. Cost is $20 for ballet and gymnastics and $30 for taekwondo. These classes will end in May for the summer. Call 217-456-6132 or message the Rec Plex on Facebook.
Announcements about the summer camps in art, science, and gardening will be published with their applications at the beginning of May. Scholarships will be available for the summer camps to help families afford the camps.
Edwardsville
Madison County completes tax sale
Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser announced that the county’s annual tax sale last in Februrary resulted in the sale of $5,313,327 in taxes with an average penalty rate of 2.89 percent. This sale surpassed last year’s penalty rate of 3.18 percent.
“Once again, the weighted average penalty rate was low, which benefits those whose taxes were sold,” Slusser said. “The lower the rate, the less it costs a taxpayer to redeem their delinquent taxes.” He also added “Times are tough, and Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the nation, so our office makes every effort to help those who may be struggling to make ends meet.”
Each county in Illinois holds an annual tax sale to collect delinquent taxes which are distributed throughout their taxing districts. Illinois requires these sales, or auctions, so that taxing entities such as school districts, townships, municipalities, libraries, fire protection districts, etc., receive the money it levied for that year.
Slusser said there were 29 tax buyers who took part in this year’s annual event, purchasing the taxes on 2,623 parcels. He said of those sold parcels, 67 percent of them (1,279 parcels) were sold at a 1 percent penalty or less.
Slusser credits lower penalty rates with the automated bidding system that the county currently uses along with the high number of participating tax buyers. Automated sales have become the most popular method of conducting a tax sale throughout the state of Illinois. These automated systems capture bids with an accuracy that would be unreachable by any other standard.
Anyone whose taxes were sold should contact the Madison County Clerk’s Office at 618-692-6290 for more information. If you have questions about the tax sale, contact the treasurer’s office at 618-692-6260.
Madison Co. Genealogical Society to meet
The Madison County Genealogical Society will meet at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in the meeting room at the Edwardsville Public Library 112 S. Kansas St. A presentation will be given by the History Chix on Harriet Tubman. The History Chix are three ladies who love history and give lectures when asked. They are Nancy Alexander of Alton, Cathy Bagby of Alton and Mary Westerhold of Edwardsville. Guests are welcome at the meeting.
Collinsville
Madison Co. retired teachers to meet
Madison County Retired Teachers Unit 3 will meet from 8:45 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Collinsville Senior Center, 420 East Main St. Lunch may be purchased for $5, if desired. Mary Shaw, government affairs director of IRTA, will be the guest speaker. She will address legislative updates. If you have any questions, contact Izetta Davis at 618-235-2598.
