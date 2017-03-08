See what events, meetings, fundraisers are coming up in Highland

Education
IFBW offers scholarships
The Highland IFBW is a group of women with widely diverse backgrounds and ages who share a common goal of growth, promotion and advancement for women.
The club’s membership is comprised of a wide range of occupations, from retired women to teachers, doctors, managers, small business owners, to hard-working stay-at-home moms.
With advancement for women one of the organization’s focus issues, the club sponsors two separate scholarships for women who will be furthering their education. The first scholarship is for high school graduating seniors, and the second scholarship is for women who have decided to return to school due to a change in their circumstances or status to advance her career. Applicants are currently being sought for both these scholarships.
Highland High School Scholarship: To be eligible for consideration for this $1,000 scholarship, applicants must be a 2017 female high school graduate and resident of the Highland School District who plans to attend any school (trade school, college, or university) as a full-time student in the fall of this year. Applications and guidelines are available at the Highland High School or Mater Dei High School guidance departments or from any Highland IFBW member. Deadline for application submission is March 31.
Lucy E. Staley Scholarship: To be eligible for consideration for this $1,000 scholarship, applicants must be female, a high school graduate or equivalent, 20 years of age or older, with a permanent residence within a 25-mile radius of the city of Highland or an active member of Highland IFBW. Applicants must be officially enrolled in college and be carrying a minimum of eight credit hours. Applications are available at the Highland Chamber of Commerce, Louis Later Memorial Public Library, or by contacting Lisa Sauer, local scholarship chair, at 618-654-7402. Deadline for application is March 31.
Highland IFBW seeking “Speak Off” candidates
On Monday, April 10, the Highland IFBW will be hosting its annual “Speak Off” at the Highland Middle School at 6 p.m. Women throughout the region are invited to participate in this event.
The topic choices are provided ahead of time to allow each contestant the opportunity to prepare and reflect on the contributions women have made in society and the positive changes women have made in the world. One chosen speaker from each local organization will be invited to move forward to the state Speak Off held at IFBW State Convention in May.
Additionally, the Highland IFBW is inviting all high school juniors and seniors from all area high schools to consider participating in the Speak Off. This is an excellent opportunity to pursue resume building for college scholarships while voicing the accomplishments of women around us, and sharing goals and dreams of the future generations. These high school participants are future contenders to advance to the State level through their local organizations in the years to come.
For further information and a list of the topics, contact Joyce at 618-610-6011 or Donna at 618-979-7983.
Legion to host concealed carry class for vets
The American Legion Post 439 in Highland, in conjunction with Precision Outfitters, will sponsor a special one-day concealed carry class Thursday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a one-hour break for lunch.
Any eligible veteran, DD214, driver’s license or official state identification is required, and a FOID card and notebook are optional.
While a pistol may be provided, those wishing to utilize their own pistols should bring at least 30 rounds of ammo for their concealable pistol (any caliber, with an 8-inch barrel or less).
This is a limited class, and those interested should reserve their space by calling the American Legion at 618-654 4062.
Meetings
DAR to learn about “Massacre of the Conestoga”
The Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, March 11 at the Latzer Library Auditorium in Highland. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Sharon Kilzer will present a program on the 1763 “Massacre of the Conestoga.”
At the February meeting, Sally Rehberger appeared as statesman Ben Franklin.
Later in the month, chapter regent Cherie Kuhn and Sharon Kilzer delivered socks and personal care items to the Jefferson Barracks Hospital and paper towels, games, and other items to the adjoining Fisher House.
According to Wikipedia, about 250,000 men served as regulars or as militiamen for the Revolutionary cause in the eight years of the Revolutionary War. Was one of these men related to you? If they were, you may be eligible to join the Daughters of the American Revolution.
If you think you are eligible and would like to join or visit our chapter, call Lola at 667-8660, or visit the club’s website: ildar.org/chapters/silvercreek.
Women’s Connection to Host “Creations of Love” brunch
All ladies are invited to “Creations of Love” brunch, sponsored by the Highland Area Women’s Connection on Tuesday, March 14 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Urban Farmhouse Eatery and Pie Co., 15 Central Blvd. in Highland.
Carol Elke of Carol’s Forget Me Knot Florist in Highland will speak about “Always in Season.” Also, Terri Schmitt of Lindenhurst, Ill., will speak on how “learning the language of love” was hardest for her.
Tickets $11 per person, inclusive, and payable at the door. Reservations may be made by calling Ruthie at 618-882-6046 or email Ruthie@highlandwomensconnection@gmail.com. Walk-ins are welcome. Off-site complimentary child care for infants and preschoolers available with one week’s notice.
Business women to meet at Widmer Floral
Highland IFBW will meet Monday, March 13 at the new Coffee/Wine Room at Widmer Floral, 1619 Papin St. in Highland. Networking begins at 6 p.m. Delicious desserts, coffee and wine will be served from 6 to 6:45 p.m. for a cost of $5, with the program and business meeting to follow at 7 p.m. There will be no dinner meal served.
The program, “Judging Doesn’t Look Good on You,” will be presented by Dawn Mushill of Troy. Mushill is a high-energy keynote speaker, author, trainer, and an attitude changer. She has been a public speaker ever since people have listened. she serves as executive director of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce and as CEO of her own company, which specializes in training and keynote speaking.
Highland IFBW is an organization of “women helping women” and meets the second Monday of each month. All working women are welcome and invited to attend. To make a reservation, contact Susie by phone at 618-520-7039 or by email to susiebullit@yahoo.com by Friday, March 10 at noon.
Sales
Hospital auxiliary to host sale
The St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary will have a “Repeat Performance Sale” of gently used purses, scarfs and women’s accessories from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 in the Ungacta Conference Center at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.
Also, the auxiliary is looking for volunteers, so ask any member or stop by the gift shop in the hospital for more information. There are several opportunities available throughout the hospital for volunteering. For more information, contact the gift shop at 654-2592.
Church to host white elephant sale
First Congregational Church, 801 Washington St. in Highland, will host its annual White Elephant Sale March 16-18.
The huge indoor garage sale will feature kitchen and household items, furniture, books, toys, clothes and much more. The sale will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 (sneak preview sale, admission is $3; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18. On Saturday, everything will be $2 per bag, and you get a second bag free.
Dances
Fair Association to host chicken dance
The Madison County Fair Association will hold its sixth annual chicken dance Saturday, March 11 at the Expo Hall on the Madison County Fairgrounds at Lindendale Park in Highland.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the band “Blacktop Boulevard” will begin playing at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance. Executive board members have tickets, or you can pick them up in Highland at Woodcrest Small Engine and Saw, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, Oberbeck Grain Co., Farm Credit Illinois, or FCB Bank. Tickets are also available at Hamel Co-op Grain Co. in Hamel and Oberbeck Grain Co. in New Douglas. Or, you can call the fair association office at 618-654-6656 and leave a message or email madcofair@gmail.com.
Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.
You are welcome to bring sides or snacks for your table or group.
There will also be raffles, a silent auction, games and more.
Firefighters to hold annual dance
The Highland Fire Department will hold its 101st annual dinner, dance and auction Saturday, March 18 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Illinois Route 143 in Highland.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Music will be by the band “Baywolfe.” There will also be raffles, door prizes and a cash bar.
Advance tickets are $20 per person or $35 per couple. Tickets at the door will be $25 for an individual or $40 per couple. Tickets are available at Oberbeck Grain Co., E-Mix and JW Insurance in Highland.
For more information, call Travis at 618-420-0180 or Jay at 618-781-6360, email hfddinnerdance@gmail.com or Like the Highland Fire Department on Facebook.
All proceeds benefit the Highland Fire Department.
Food
First Baptist to hold spaghetti dinner
On Saturday, March 11, the Board of Christian Education of Highland’s First Baptist Church will hold its fourth annual Very Blessed Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction. Doors open at 5 p.m. for diners to have time to check out the many silent auction items and start making bids before dinner starts at 6 p.m. The sit-down dinner, which will be served by the C.E. board members and youth, will feature spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic toast, dessert, and beverage.
Silent auction items — ranging from a variety of gift baskets to gift certificates, hand-made items, free lunch and dinner offers, and tickets to sporting events — will be on display and open for bidding from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for adults; $4 for kids ages 6 to 12, and children 5 and under eat free. Tickets may be purchased in advance from any C.E. board member or at the door the night of the event.
Proceeds from the dinner and silent auction will support a number of youth programs which First Baptist Church of Highland offers all interested youth in the Highland area. Those programs include vacation Bible school, which will be held June 12-16 this year; Discovery Club for students from pre-K to fifth grade; and “Pop into the Word” Student Ministry activities, which are open to any interested Highland youth ages 14 to 24. Discovery Club meets each Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. throughout the school year. “Pop into the Word” meets Sunday evenings at 5 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Highland is located at 2709 Poplar St. For more information, call 654-4145, check out the website fbchighland.org follow the church on Facebook, or email fbcoffice@fbchighland.org.
Michael’s to host St. Patrick’s Day benefit
Michael’s Restaurant, 415 Broadway in Highland, will its 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day Benefit on Friday, March 17.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and silent auction items will be on display. Lunch will be served at noon. A live auction will immediately follow lunch. This year’s event will benefit the Highland Quarterback Club and American Legion baseball program.
Lunch will be traditional corned beef and cabbage. (An alternative fish lunch will be offered for Lent, if requested in advance.)
Tickets are $25 each. Call Susie Michael at 618-654-8678, Wayne Wirz at 618-654-8419, or Rick Bellm at 618-580-9021 to purchase a ticket or donate an item for the auction. Call Michael’s Restaurant at 618-0654-8678 to reserve a table.
And don’t forget to wear your green.
HIS KIDS to host dinner/auction
HIS KIDS will host its 23rd annual charity dinner and auction Saturday, March 18 at the Lindendale Park Ballroom, 2005 Park Hill Drive in Highland.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The evening will feature endless appetizers and desserts, a silent auction, wipe-off board auctions, verbal auction and more. Tickets are $20 per person. Tables seat eight.
Call (618) 654-4020 or email kidsinfo@hiskidsinc.org.
HIS KIDS mission is to decrease the devastation of childhood cancer families.
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, March 13: Country fried steak, country gravy, cheesy hash brown casserole, green beans, bread and margarine, blushing pears.
Tuesday, March 14: Corned beef, buttered cabbage, new potatoes, dinner roll, pumpkin pan pie.
Wednesday, March 15: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, sherbet.
Thursday, March 16: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, dinner roll, creamy custard pie.
Friday, March 17: Fried fish fillet on bun, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, luscious fruit dessert.
