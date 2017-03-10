Devotional: Make the journey from hurts to help and hope

Lent is a season of 40 days, not counting Sundays, that began on Ash Wednesday, March 1 and will end on Holy Saturday, April 15, the day before Easter.
It is a time for repentance “turning toward God,” praying and fasting in preparation for the celebration of Easter. You do not have to already be a practicing Christian to participate in the Lenten journey; being invited to join followers of Christ on the journey of Lent can be a meaningful time of self-discovery and faith-discovery. If you believe that it is time for you to examine your life and determine what you should savor or discard in order to experience real joy, then Lent is for you.
Followers of Christ understand Lent as a season of self-examination and surrender. If you do not yet have an active faith, there is no time like the present to join other Christ followers as they journey through Lent.
You do not have to be perfect to become a Christ follower. You just have to have enough faith to set out on the journey. Your imperfections hold within them God possibilities. Examine your life. Own your hurts, hang-ups and habits. Write them down, and for the next six weeks, ask God to give you enough faith to believe that God will take your hurts, hang-ups and habits and replace them with healing, help and hope. Go ahead, give it a try!
Rev. Dr. Beverly L. Wilkes-Null
Highland Hope UMC pastor
Comments