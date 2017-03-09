Grand opening set for Highland Home Museum

We are announcing the grand opening of the Highland Home Museum at 1600 Walnut St. It will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.
The museum has many interesting and unusual items. We will have more than 3,000 items: photos, art in many forms, farm photos and related items, merchant and business giveaways and other information, plus genealogies, school yearbooks, a few abstracts of Highland lots and farms, which contain much Highland and area information, locally written books and the history books of Highland and our area.
We will have tour guides in many locations as you move along the five rooms and hall of the first floor of the original 1912 “Altenheim” building, which is the ground floor of the three additions and new entry, which everyone will be using to enter.
We hope to see you at the grand opening. After that, you will need to schedule an appointment to see the museum at your leisure.
The eagle that had flown atop the 30-foot flag pole in the Highland Square (we think since 1937 for the centennial) has now been given to the museum by Highland Parks and Recreation Director Mark Rosen. Thanks, Mark. Also thanks to Rick Emory, our manager, for finding the eagle’s new perch at NICE Foundation at 1405 Walnut, our neighbor east of the home, and Jim Gifford and his maintenance crew for installing the eagle on his new perch.
The eagle, which we named “Mr. Rosen” has now landed in its new home in the upper southeast corner of the original 1912 building entry hall, where he will be guarding our museum. (The original 1912 entry is not open since the three additional new additions have been built.)
We will be accepting donations for upkeep of the Highland Home Museum even after we are gone. Do you have an 8- or 10-gallon milk can, with a lid? Will you donate one? It will make an ideal collection item for museum donations, and then you can be a part of the Highland Home Museum.
I’ve had over 200 people who donated Highland Memorabilia to me from when I had the Harris Funeral Home. All of them will be listed on our computer. Right now, we have a total of over 400 people who have donated, plus time and talents. Their names and information are on the computer, and each will have a number and will be a part of the Highland Home Museum. How can we better serve our dear parents, ancestors and fellow businessmen?
Help is still needed. If you have a free morning or afternoon or a free day, give me call at 654-5005 or my cell phone at 618-303-0082, and we will set up a date — or dates — when you are available to help finish the museum on time. Thanks.
We will need help putting business and civic information, farm and other photos, into frames, re-shelving items still in storage after the last room of shelves is finished, then we will need to make sure we are in alphabetical order, or as near as possible. Our four museum rooms and our North Farm Room, will be alphabetized. Our Art Hall will not be alphabetical, but will follow the progression of Highland.
You will be able to find where your family or a friend’s family items are located by our computer. (Our computer and the ability to look up items will not be available during the grand opening, so save those questions for your next visit to the museum, by appointment.)
We will have the museum available by appointment and may have the museum open once a month. Schools, clubs, organizations and families, we are taking reservations for tours, after the grand opening.
Comments