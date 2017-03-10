Highland area police briefs: Feb. 24-March 2

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Christopher C. Rogers, 19, of Highland was arrested by HPD on Feb. 24 on a warrant from Pike County for failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful possession of cannabis. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Dante A. Pena, 21, of Highland was arrested by HPD on Feb. 28 on a warrant from Madison County for probation violation. He was released to Madison County authorities.
▪ Christopher J. Bugg, 26, of Caseyville was arrested by HPD on March 1 on a warrant from St. Clair County for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. He was released by a judge on a recognizance bond.
▪ Shebly G. Hanke, 20, of Marine was arrested by HPD on Feb. 28 on a warrant from Clinton County for failure to pay a fine or appear in court on a charge of operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Hanke posted bond as was released.
Women face heroin charges
On Feb. 26, Highland police charged Barbara J. Smith, 56, of St. Louis, Mo., with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin.
In the same incident, Chelesa L. Joyce, 28, of Mount Vernon was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin.
The heroin possession charges are felonies.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Feb. 24
▪ Tyler Cates, 21, of Pocahontas was charged with not having a valid driver’s license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Courtenay Noder, 38, of Marine was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
Feb. 25
▪ Gerald Landolt, 48, of Highland was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
Feb. 26
▪ A juvenile boy, 17, of Donellson was charged with theft for allegedly taking one Griffin Itrip FM transmitter from Walmart.
▪ Shannon Divine, 44, of Belleville was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
Feb. 27
▪ Jarod Downes, 26, of Marine was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
▪ A juvenile boy, 15, of Highland was charged with truancy.
Feb. 28
▪ No tickets issued.
March 1
▪ Merle Barnhart, 37, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Robert Bugg, 54, of Fairview Heights was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
March 2
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
▪ Natasha Jones, 28, of Highland was charged with having an suspended vehicle registration.
