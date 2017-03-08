Kick-off helps “Stomp Out Cancer”

Highland’s Relay for Life activities kicked off with a chicken and beer dance Saturday, March 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Highland.
The kickoff followed this year’s Relay theme “Stomp Out Cancer.” Approximately 150 from the community attended. Event committee members, cancer survivors, team members, volunteers, friends and family all joined together for the festivities. Cheyenne Taylor, the Miss Heart of Hartlieb winner from the 2016 Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant, was also in attendance.
The evening provided fun for all ages. A photo booth set up with various Western props, including barn doors, straw bales, a wagon wheel and saddle, was a big hit. Eaton B-Line team members entertained folks with a balloon-popping game, and no Relay kickoff would be complete without the ever-popular musical chairs game.
Music for the evening was provided by disc jockey Dale Madison of Edwardsville.
Several teams held fundraisers at the event, selling handmade jewelry, hope bracelets, personalized thermal drink tumblers, and “pot shots” for a ham.
The silent auction was a huge success with a wide variety of items up for bid. There was something for everyone — various gift certificates for dinners and services, jewelry, gift baskets, car wash supplies, floral arrangements, etc., just to name a few. All items were generously donated by local businesses and team members.
About Relay for Life
What is Relay? The event features a variety of activities and competitions to raise funds for the American Cancer Society, to celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, to remember loved ones lost to cancer and to raise awareness of cancer prevention. Throughout the event, each team keeps at least one member on the track.
When is it? Saturday, June 24.
Where will it be? Glik Park in Highland.
How do I get more information? Contact event lead Joy Krouper at 618-409-7864 or at joygirl1998@yahoo.com.
