Around the Area: See what events are coming up in communities near Highland

Alhambra
Salem UCC plays host to BBQ to support mission trip
Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 W. North St. in Alhambra, will host a “Mission To Go Barbecue” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25. Money raised will be used to support the church mission trip to Tosagua, Ecuador, July 8-17 and the Exhale youth mission trip. The barbecue menu will consist of pork steak and homemade sides, including potato salad, cole slaw, and pork and beans, bread and dessert. You can carry out, dine in, or drive through. Call 618-488-3215 for more information.
School board candidates to address PTO
The next Center Schools PTO meeting is March 21. At 6:30 p.m. at Alhambra Primary. Guest speakers will be John Hipskind and Aaron Schuster. They will answer any questions about the April School Board election. They are write-in candidates for the board.
In other PTO news, TJ’s Pizza and butterbraid pick-up will be at Alhambra Primary from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m April 3.
The next Scrip (gift card) order will go in the end of March in order to have them back by Easter. For more information on scrip cards, visit shopwithscrip.com.
Ahambra/Leef Extension to meet
The Alhambra/Leef HCE Unit meets at 7 p.m. March 20 at the Alhambra Township Center. This month’s lesson given by Candy Huckleberry and Jane Aper. It will be: “I’m Positive, I’m Aging.” Hostesses for the evening will be Sharon Clark, Laverne Bloemker and Gail Ohren. Visitors are always welcome, and Best Choice labels are still being needed. At 6 p.m. March 27, members of the unit will be playing bingo with the residents at Hitz Home.
Grantfork
Astronomy Club offers star-gazing event
Grantfork Elementary will have a Family Science Night from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 23 at Firemen’s Park in Grantfork. The Riverbend Astronomy Club is organizing an evening of star gazing. They will be bring telescopes. RSVP to the school by March 17 if interested in joining the celestial fun.
Leef Senior Citizens to meet
The Leef Senior Citizens meet the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Leef Township Building, located on the corner of Illinois 160 and Niggli Road, just north of Grantfork. The evening starts off with a pot-luck, followed by a short meeting and a fun evening of fellowship, playing pinochle and euchre. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 618-488-7254.
New Douglas
Church to host spaghetti dinner
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 205 N. 7th St. in New Douglas, has a spaghetti dinner and bake sale fundraiser from 3 to 7 p.m. March 25. Dining will be in the parish hall. The all-you-can-eat dinner includes spaghetti with red or white sauce, salad, bread, drinks and dessert. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, and kids 4 and younger eat free. Carry-outs will also be available.
Trenton
KC center offers Internet and email, computer basics classes
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will be offering a class entitled “Internet and Email” at the Trenton Education Center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning April 6 and ending April 20. The registration number for this class is COED 7025 TR01E. This basic class is designed to familiarize one with how to use email, learn about establishing free email accounts and learn how to use the internet for learning, shopping, and business. Cost for this course is $30.
A “Computer Basics Part 2” class will be held at the Trenton Education Center on Thursday afternoons from 2 to 5 p.m. beginning April 6 and ending April 20. The registration number for this class is COED 7021 TR01D. This hands-on computer course gives computer users the opportunity to build on the learning experience from Computer Basics Part 1. Students will learn additional components and parts of a computer. Computer terms as well as how to create, print, and save documents, and personalize the desktop will be discussed. Students will become more familiar with MS Windows applications. Additional internet topics will be presented and discussed. Cost for this course is $30.
For more information or to register, contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475. Space is limited, so register early. All students must pre-register for these workshops.
Edwardsville
County Historical Society to give program on Clara Barton
The Madison County Historical Society will celebrate Women’s History Month with a visit from Clara Barton at 2 p.m. March 19. Glen Carbon resident Barbara Kay will provide a “first person” account of Barton (1821-1912), relaying the inspiring story of her work as a Civil War nurse who founded the American Red Cross and spent most of her life in service to others.
A retired educator, Kay has portrayed numerous women important to the history of America, including Martha Washington, Mary Todd Lincoln, Dolly Madison, Molly Brown and, our guest for this program, Clara Barton.
This free program will be held at the Madison County Archival Library at 801 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. Seating is limited.
Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. The Madison County Historical Museum is currently closed for renovations. For additional information, call 618-656-7569.
Greenville
Bond County Historical Society has quilt show
On National Quilt Day, March 18, Bond County Historical Society will have its 15th annual quilt show at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, 1367 Illinois 140 in Greenville.
More than 100 quilts are expected to be on display at the quilt show. There will be prizes given for the favorite baby/wall quilt, favorite hand-quilted quilt, favorite machine-quilted quilt and favorite contemporary artistic quilt, so be sure to pick up your viewers’ choice ballot at the door before you explore the quilt exhibit halls. Quilt block contest winners will also be on display; this year, entries utilizing the theme “County Fair” are showcased. Admission to the quilt show is $3.
The quilt show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until the viewers’ choice prizes are awarded at 4 p.m. Free demonstrations of various quilt- and accessory-making techniques will be offered throughout the day: “Making a Big Bag” by Ramona Ulmer at 11 a.m., “Crazy Quilt” by Betty Boehm at 1 p.m., and “Heat Color Set” by Juanita Burge at 3 p.m.
Bed turning demonstrations are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. “What is bed turning?” you ask. A stack of quilts are removed one by one from a bed frame as stories are told about the making of each. The antique quilts to be turned will be provided by community members and the Hoiles-Davis Museum.
For the 11th consecutive year, a Bond County quilter will be featured. In 2017, it is Joyce Skinner of rural Pocahontas, a member of the Black Diamond Quilt Guild. A retired teacher, and wife of farmer Wayne Skinner, Joyce started sewing doll clothes at 8 years old. After a one-time quilt project with her, then, school-age daughters, Joyce took up quilt work again when she decided to make baby quilts for her grandchildren. Joyce has mostly crafted “pieced” quilts, and also a few in embroidered and appliqué methods, making just the tops and having them quilted by others. She has sewed quilt tops and bags for children hospitalized because of cancer and made lap robes for nursing homes. Joyce will have over forty of her favorite quilts spotlighted in the special display; many others are with family around the country.
Several quilt/handicraft vendors will also be set-up at the show and there will be a quilt raffle.
For more information contact Nadine Baldwin, quilt show chairwoman, at 618-567-1948 or Jan Eyman, quilt show co-chair, at 618-326-7343.
Glen Carbon
Model railroad club has open house
The Metro East Model Railroad Club will have its spring open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25in the old fire house/village hall, at the corner of Summit and School streets in Glen Carbon. Admission is free. Visitors are invited to view the club’s 18-by-27-foot operating HO scale layout, including a depiction of old Glen Carbon. For information, call Bob at 618-476-9228 or Bill at 618-254-6596 or check the website trainweb.org/memrc.
Breese
Nature society offers program on bird watching
The Carlyle Lake Area Nature Society, formerly the Carlyle Lake Audubon Society, will have a program on birding during migration at 6 p.m. March 20 at the University of Illinois Extension Office, 1163 N. 4th St., in Breese.
Identifying birds while spending time in nature can be challenging any time of the year but especially during spring migration. During this program, information will be presented on birding by ear using spectrograms, the sound visualizations scientists use to help them understand sound patterns to compare bird songs. Other topics will include coloration and markings, how to distinguish some difficult-to-identify species such as warblers and sparrows and the best time and locations to find birds.
CLANS members and the community are invited to learn and share his or her birding experiences. The evening will close with a brief business meeting.
Anyone who is new to birding or who wants to learn more about this popular hobby is especially invited to attend. You do not need to be a member to participate although new members are always welcome.
CLANS meets quarterly for an informational business meeting and offers opportunities for birding walks and nature study throughout the year. For more information, contact president Gail DeVilbiss at 618-322-2108.
